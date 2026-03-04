Viral photo sparks probe: Did a Cebu City police officer use an impounded motorcycle?

A VIRAL photo on social media has sparked an investigation by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO). The image allegedly shows a traffic police officer driving a civilian's motorcycle that had just been impounded for having an illegal muffler. Now, the head of the CCPO is stepping in to find the truth.

According to social media posts, personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) apprehended the motorcycle at 2:35 p.m. at the South Road Properties. The officers brought the vehicle to their office and issued a temporary operator’s permit to the owner.

However, the situation took a surprising turn on Sunday, March 1, 2026. The owner saw a photo online showing his impounded motorcycle being driven by a police officer wearing a vest with a TEU marking on the back.

The shocked owner questioned whether police officers are allowed to use impounded vehicles. He has also warned that he may file a case against the personnel involved.

Probe

CCPO chief Col. George Ylanan immediately ordered investigators to look into the viral post. He wants to gather the facts through a thorough investigation to determine if the allegations are true.

Ylanan also urged the motorcycle’s owner to file a formal complaint. Doing so will ensure the concerned police personnel can properly respond to the allegations in an official forum. The inquiry remains ongoing.

A simple transfer?

A TEU officer, who requested anonymity, claimed the motorcycle was not being used for personal purposes. According to this source, their office had received instructions to bring all motorcycles impounded for illegal muffler violations to the CCPO headquarters. They added that motorcycles apprehended by the Cebu City Transportation Office were also transported to the CCPO to be loaded onto an elf truck and brought to the impounding area.

To back up this claim, the source said that the transfer of the motorcycle to the CCPO camp was officially recorded in the police blotter as proof of a legitimate transport. They also pointed out that the allegation of joyriding is untrue, as all TEU personnel are already issued their own government motorcycles.

As the official investigation continues, this incident highlights the public's demand for police transparency and proper handling of private property. The results of the CCPO's inquiry will soon reveal whether this was a standard vehicle transfer or a misuse of authority, which will determine the next steps for everyone involved. / AYB