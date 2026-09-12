Viral student continues education 11 years later

“I need to be successful. I need to [carry] my family out of hardship,” Cabrera said.

Beyond the frame

Before gaining international attention, Cabrera was a child struggling to complete his lessons. In 2015, his mother, Christina Espinosa, raised six children following the death of Cabrera’s father. Cabrera cared for his younger brother outside school hours and studied near McDonald’s due to its proximity to his family’s food stall. When the stall closed at night, the family gathered nearby in the dark.

“We cannot see each other, we only see nga maglihok mi (that we are moving),” Cabrera said.

“I saw McDonald’s and I saw a potential that it could be the light to continue my study and my homework,” Cabrera said.

The viral image prompted public donations of school supplies, clothing, financial assistance, a reading lamp and a college scholarship offer. Local police officers also reached out after learning of his dream to join the force.

Life after headlines

The sudden attention altered his trajectory. McDonald’s remained involved in supporting his education through the years. As media attention faded, Cabrera focused on his studies away from the spotlight. By 2019, at age 13, he completed elementary school and prepared for high school as his family’s living conditions stabilized.

“When I saw myself that time, I saw myself a kid that [was] losing hope,” Cabrera said.

He once questioned whether he would finish school or help his family escape poverty, but the assistance he received shifted his perspective.

“There’s no reason to stop dreaming if you really want to be successful,” Cabrera said.

Building a future

Today, Cabrera balances work and academic responsibilities through strict time management. His routine consists of working his shifts, attending classes at Benedicto College and resting when possible. He views discipline and time management as key lessons learned from his childhood experiences.

His goal of joining the police force is complemented by his choice to study Hospitality Management, which provides a practical career path. Inspired by his late father to pursue law enforcement, Cabrera views hospitality as a reliable backup career for his eventual retirement. Currently living with his sister, he remains focused on finishing college to lift his family out of hardship.

“Maka-successful (Success comes) through education,” Cabrera said.

“Education is very important. Ganahan ko mahuman (I want to finish school),” he said.

“I just want to prove them that not all kids, or people in the street, stopped dreaming. Some people really dream high,” he said.

“I will not settle nga sa kalsada matulog og manglimos (to sleep on the street and beg),” Cabrera said.

Eleven years after his photograph inspired millions, Cabrera continues to balance work and studies, guided by the determination that his beginning will not define his ending.