Viral student continues education 11 years later

IN A photograph that traveled beyond Cebu, a nine-year-old boy sits on a small wooden stool outside a McDonald’s, his head bent over his schoolwork as the restaurant’s lights illuminate the pages in front of him.
Joyce Torrefranca, then a student at Cebu Doctors’ University, took the photograph on June 23, 2015. She posted it on Facebook with the caption, “I got inspired by a kid,” and the image spread across social media and international news outlets.
The boy was Daniel Cabrera, a Grade 3 student at Subangdaku Elementary School in Mandaue City.
Finding the light
At the time, Cabrera and his family lived at a pungko-pungko stall near the McDonald’s North Reclamation Area after a fire destroyed their home. Without electricity, Cabrera went near the fast-food restaurant when the food stall closed, using its exterior lights to read and write. The photograph captured a single night in his life, masking the surrounding poverty, hunger, family responsibilities and fear that his circumstances might limit his future.
Eleven years later, the 20-year-old Cabrera appeared in public during the SunStar Cebu Beyond the Headline event on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. He is now a college student pursuing Hospitality Management at Benedicto College while working as a service crew member at the same McDonald’s branch where he once studied. The restaurant that provided light for his homework now supports his college education. For Cabrera, the story was never about the photograph, but about refusing to let his origins define his destination.
“I need to be successful. I need to [carry] my family out of hardship,” Cabrera said.
Beyond the frame
Before gaining international attention, Cabrera was a child struggling to complete his lessons. In 2015, his mother, Christina Espinosa, raised six children following the death of Cabrera’s father. Cabrera cared for his younger brother outside school hours and studied near McDonald’s due to its proximity to his family’s food stall. When the stall closed at night, the family gathered nearby in the dark.
“We cannot see each other, we only see nga maglihok mi (that we are moving),” Cabrera said.
“I saw McDonald’s and I saw a potential that it could be the light to continue my study and my homework,” Cabrera said.
The viral image prompted public donations of school supplies, clothing, financial assistance, a reading lamp and a college scholarship offer. Local police officers also reached out after learning of his dream to join the force.
Life after headlines
The sudden attention altered his trajectory. McDonald’s remained involved in supporting his education through the years. As media attention faded, Cabrera focused on his studies away from the spotlight. By 2019, at age 13, he completed elementary school and prepared for high school as his family’s living conditions stabilized.
“When I saw myself that time, I saw myself a kid that [was] losing hope,” Cabrera said.
He once questioned whether he would finish school or help his family escape poverty, but the assistance he received shifted his perspective.
“There’s no reason to stop dreaming if you really want to be successful,” Cabrera said.
Building a future
Today, Cabrera balances work and academic responsibilities through strict time management. His routine consists of working his shifts, attending classes at Benedicto College and resting when possible. He views discipline and time management as key lessons learned from his childhood experiences.
His goal of joining the police force is complemented by his choice to study Hospitality Management, which provides a practical career path. Inspired by his late father to pursue law enforcement, Cabrera views hospitality as a reliable backup career for his eventual retirement. Currently living with his sister, he remains focused on finishing college to lift his family out of hardship.
“Maka-successful (Success comes) through education,” Cabrera said.
“Education is very important. Ganahan ko mahuman (I want to finish school),” he said.
“I just want to prove them that not all kids, or people in the street, stopped dreaming. Some people really dream high,” he said.
“I will not settle nga sa kalsada matulog og manglimos (to sleep on the street and beg),” Cabrera said.
Eleven years after his photograph inspired millions, Cabrera continues to balance work and studies, guided by the determination that his beginning will not define his ending.