Viral WPS debate spurs learning

Maria Celestine Melencion / Minglanilla Science High School

A VIRAL social media discussion about the West Philippine Sea has encouraged some students to learn more about one of the Philippines’ most significant national issues, highlighting how online platforms can influence young people’s awareness of current events.

The online conversation, sparked by a vlog from content creator Louise Anne Nagal (Lans), generated mixed reactions on social media. While some users described the content as patriotic, others criticized it as provocative, renewing discussions about the country’s long-standing territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea.

For Chelzy Mae Panal, a Grade 8 student at Minglanilla Science High School, the online discussion became an opportunity to better understand an issue she previously knew little about.

“I honestly didn’t know much about the West Philippine Sea issue,” Panal said. “After watching the discussion, I understand it a lot better now.”

Panal said students should be encouraged to express their views on national issues, provided they first verify information from credible sources before forming opinions.

Another student, Gavin, from a private school in Cebu, said the online discussions should inspire young Filipinos to become more socially, politically and environmentally aware.

Drawing from a podcast that influenced his perspective, Gavin encouraged fellow students to stay informed and take part in conversations about issues affecting the country.

Although they came from different schools and backgrounds, both students agreed that informed opinions should be grounded in facts rather than social media alone. Panal emphasized the importance of conducting independent research, while Gavin said understanding national issues is part of responsible citizenship.

Their reflections underscore the growing role of social media in shaping civic awareness among young Filipinos. While online discussions often generate differing opinions, they can also encourage students to seek reliable information, think critically and engage responsibly in conversations about issues that affect the nation.