Virgin Island in Bohol reopens to tourists after 2-year closure

ONE of Bohol's most famous tourist spots is finally welcoming visitors again. After being closed for two years to heal from environmental damage, Punta Island — better known as Virgin Island — reopens to the public on Monday, February 2, 2026.

The reopening follows strict new rules approved by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Central Visayas and the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB).

Healing from coral damage

Virgin Island is a major attraction within the Panglao Island Protected Seascape (Pips). However, the National Government had to close the site in August 2024.

This decision came after reports of coral vandalism at the Estaca snorkeling site. Environmental groups had warned that too much snorkeling and boats dropping anchors were hurting the reef systems in Panglao.

Authorities confirmed the damage after an investigation by Panglao’s Protected Area Management Office.

Protecting nature

DENR 7 Executive Director Laudemir Salac explained that this controlled reopening shows the government remains serious about saving fragile marine life while bringing tourism back.

“This reopening comes with a clear reminder that tourism must follow ecotourism principles. Protection of the area remains the priority,” Salac said.

The DENR stated that legal action has been initiated against the individuals involved in the vandalism, though officials declined to disclose details of the cases.

New safeguards

During the two-year closure, the DENR and partner agencies worked hard to make sure the damage does not happen again.

They installed mooring buoys and navigational guides. These tools stop boats from dropping heavy anchors directly onto the coral. A new ticketing booth was also built to help regulate visitor entry.

Safety has also been upgraded. Local stakeholders received training in basic life support and water safety. Additionally, boat operators have been accredited by the Department of Tourism.

Moving forward

The PAMB officially approved the reopening through Resolution 03, Series of 2026, confirming that the island now meets safety and conservation requirements.

To keep the island beautiful, the DENR 7 will enforce limits on visitor numbers and strict waste management rules. Monitoring teams will conduct continuous assessments to catch any early signs of environmental stress, ensuring the island remains protected for the future. (EHP)