Visa, CIBI launch data-led push for inclusive finance

GLOBAL digital payments firm Visa and CIBI Information, Inc. have partnered to pilot data-driven credit solutions aimed at expanding responsible access to credit for underserved Filipinos, a move expected to help lenders safely reach “thin-file” consumers and small businesses while managing risk.

Under a memorandum of understanding, Visa will bring its global payments technology and Credit Lab capabilities together with CIBI’s credit bureau data to develop alternative credit models for banks, digital lenders and issuers. The initiative targets consumers with limited formal credit histories, including gig workers, BPO employees and overseas Filipino workers, who are active in the economy but often excluded from traditional lending.

Visa’s Credit Lab combines fraud detection with alternative data enrichment—such as telco, utilities, device and behavioral data—to improve credit decisioning. Paired with CIBI’s local credit intelligence, the partnership seeks to help financial institutions expand acquisition responsibly while deepening risk assessment.

For lenders, the collaboration is expected to deliver three key outcomes: broader approval of responsible credit for thin-file consumers, clearer visibility into SME borrower risk, and data-driven market insights to identify new segments and refine portfolio strategies.

“Credit scoring has long been a key gap in our industry, with many Filipinos remaining ‘thin-file’ despite their active participation in the economy,” said Jeffrey Navarro, country manager of Visa Philippines. He said the partnership aims to set new benchmarks for inclusive growth by combining Visa’s Credit Lab with CIBI’s credit bureau leadership.

CIBI president and chief executive Pia Arellano said trusted data can unlock opportunity for individuals and small businesses. “When they gain responsible access to credit, they gain the power to grow, to recover, and to contribute more meaningfully to the economy,” she said, adding that access must be paired with empowerment and responsible data use.

Over the next 12 months, Visa and CIBI plan to explore new credit use cases, develop insights on emerging credit behaviors, and support financial literacy initiatives nationwide. / KOC