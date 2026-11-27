THE extension of the Philippines’ 14-day visa-free entry privilege for Chinese nationals is expected to boost tourism, encourage more flights, and strengthen air connectivity to Manila, Cebu, and other destinations.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said the one-year extension, covering Jan. 16, 2027 to Jan. 15, 2028, comes as Chinese tourist arrivals increased by 70.18 percent year-on-year, signaling renewed interest in the Philippines as a travel destination.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said the increase presents opportunities to further develop China as an important source market.

“Our work is to translate that interest into stronger air connectivity, more visitors, and tourism growth that benefits communities across the country,” the DOT said in a statement.

The department said the extension reinforces efforts to make the Philippines more accessible and competitive, benefiting businesses, workers, and communities across the tourism value chain.

The DOT has been coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration, Department of National Defense, and Department of Foreign Affairs to improve travel access and simplify entry requirements.

As of Nov. 23, at least 20 direct air services connected Manila, Cebu, and Kalibo to major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xiamen, and Chongqing. Flight frequencies range from twice weekly to 26 times weekly.

Six chartered services launched in 2026 also connect Chinese cities to Manila and Kalibo. Another chartered service linking Chengdu to Bohol via Qingdao Airlines is scheduled to begin in January 2027.

The DOT said the extension could create more opportunities to attract chartered flights to Manila and Cebu and expand Chinese visitors’ reach to other Philippine destinations.

Arrivals from India

The department also cited similar gains from India, another emerging source market, following the easing of visa requirements for Indian nationals and the expansion of air service agreements.

Arrivals from India increased by 23.55 percent year-on-year as of Nov. 21, 2026.

Indian carrier IndiGo is eyeing Mumbai-Cebu flights in the first quarter of 2027 after securing provisional permits from the Civil Aeronautics Board to operate services connecting Mumbai to Manila and Cebu, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (Phil.) Inc. (FICCI) announced on Nov. 25.

The proposed Cebu service would give Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) its first direct air connection to India, opening another international market for tourism, education, and business.

FICCI said the additional flights are expected to strengthen connectivity, encourage tourist arrivals, and create opportunities for business and cultural exchanges.

The Mumbai-Cebu route is also expected to serve Indian students pursuing higher education in the Philippines, particularly medical programs. FICCI estimates that around 7,000 Indian students are enrolled in higher education institutions nationwide.

For Cebu, the proposed service would provide more convenient travel options for students and their families while attracting Indian tourists, business travelers, and investors. It would also reduce the need for passengers to connect through other Asian hubs.

MCIA handled 11.6 million passengers in 2025, including around three million international passengers.

Meanwhile, Air India began daily nonstop flights between Manila and New Delhi on Oct. 1. The DOT has also been advocating additional services, including IndiGo flights between Mumbai and Manila, through air talks convened by the CAB.

The DOT said these developments demonstrate how coordinated government initiatives on visa policies, aviation, and destination accessibility can translate into higher visitor arrivals.

It added that it would continue working with government agencies and the private sector to improve travel access, expand flight connections, and attract more international visitors. / KOC, CSL