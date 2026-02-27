Visa-free boosts Taiwan visitors by 6.3%

THE Philippines’ visa-free entry program has contributed to an increase in Taiwanese arrivals in the country in 2025, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

Data from the agency showed that Taiwanese arrivals reached 213,928 in 2025, higher by 6.32 percent from the 201,203 recorded in 2024.

“The growth reflects the cumulative impact of improved travel access, restored connectivity and sustained destination visibility, reinforcing Taiwan’s position as one of the Philippines’ key source markets in Northeast Asia,” it said in a statement.

Taiwan’s outbound travel market grew by 12.43 percent overall last year, with destinations such as Japan, Greater China, South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand continuing to dominate outbound traffic.

At present, the Philippines ranks ninth among Taiwan’s outbound destinations.

“The 6.32 percent growth reflects the steady return of Taiwanese travelers to the Philippines after a highly competitive year across Asia,” said Chriselle May Yambao, tourism attaché of the Department of Tourism in Taiwan.

“It confirms that our market fundamentals remain strong and that demand for Philippine destinations continues to be resilient.”

The agency attributed the increase to Manila’s efforts to improve connectivity and ease entry for travelers, which made the country an ideal destination for short-haul leisure, cruise and incentive travel.

Both commercial and charter flight operations, it said, saw expanded routes and frequencies in 2025, allowing airlines to better respond to seasonal demand.

At the same time, the Philippines strengthened its presence in the regional cruise sector, with the introduction of new cruise itineraries, including Star Cruises’ Star Navigator sailing via

Kaohsiung.

“Improved connectivity and easier travel access were the main pillars of this recovery. With more flights, more cruise options and visa-free entry, traveling to the Philippines became more convenient and more attractive for Taiwanese visitors,”

Yambao said.

The DOT also maintained consistent destination presence in Taiwan through a range of intensified promotional activities, trade engagements and market-facing initiatives designed to sustain awareness and confidence.

These efforts, it said, focused on reinforcing the Philippines as a safe, accessible, and value-driven destination, rather than short-term price competition.

In 2025, Taiwanese visitors continued to show strong interest in beach and island destinations, including Boracay, Palawan and Cebu; diving and marine experiences; cruise; meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions and group travel; and English as a Second Language programs.

The DOT said this diversified portfolio also helped cushion fluctuations across different segments and allowed the market to recover more evenly toward

year-end.

Taiwanese tourists were allowed to enter the Philippines visa-free for 14 days on July

1 last year.

The reciprocation follows Taiwan’s announcement of its one-year extension of the visa-free entry scheme for Filipino tourists last year.

/ PNA