Visa-free entry seen to boost Chinese tourists to Cebu

The Philippine government’s move to allow 14-day visa-free entry for Chinese nationals is expected to boost arrivals from China, with Cebu seen as a key beneficiary, the Chinese Consulate General in Cebu said.

Chinese Consul General Zhang Zhen said the policy sends a “very positive signal” that makes travel to the Philippineseasier for Chinese tourists and improves the country’s competitiveness among Asian destinations.

“It is a very constructive movement,” Zhang said in an interview on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. She said online searches for Cebu by Chinese travelers have increased since the policy took effect.

Hospitality seen as edge

Zhang said the Philippines’ strongest advantage lies in the warmth and hospitality of Filipinos, which she said appeal strongly to Chinese visitors.

“In my eyes, Filipinos are very warm, kind-hearted, and open-minded. This is the Philippines’ strength, and that is what Chinese tourists favor,” she said.

She added that continued improvements in infrastructure are needed to sustain tourism growth, especially in Cebu.

Infrastructure, security key

Zhang said better air connectivity, traffic management, Mandarin-language services, security, and a more tourist-friendly environment are crucial to attracting more Chinese visitors.

She noted that the Philippines faces strong competition from destinations across Southeast Asia and around the world seeking to attract Chinese travelers.

“Almost every country in Southeast Asia is trying their best to attract Chinese tourists — and not only in Southeast Asia. Chinese tourists are very popular globally,” she said.

Direct flights under review

With the visa-free policy in place, Zhang said Chinese partners and airlines are studying the possible resumption of direct flights to Cebu, although final decisions rest with the airlines.

“Personally, I do hope they can resume more and more direct airlines, which will bring more tourists here to Cebu and more Cebuanos to China,” she said.

At present, Cebu has thrice-weekly flights to Shanghai via China Eastern Airlines. It is also linked to Macau through AirAsia flights three times a week, and to Hong Kong via Cathay Pacific with twice-daily flights and Cebu Pacific with 10 flights a week.

Broader China–Philippines ties

Zhang said 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines. She cited cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure projects such as bridges in Davao and Manila, and work in the energy sector as examples of tangible benefits.

She also recalled China’s assistance to Cebu after natural disasters through donations and support from the Chinese Embassy, the Consulate General in Cebu, Chinese provincial governments, and business groups.

Zhang said stable political relations and a favorable business climate are vital to long-term economic cooperation. On maritime issues, she acknowledged disputes between China and the Philippines and expressed hope that talks on a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea would move faster as the Philippines serves as Asean chair this year.

She ended by calling on the media to promote understanding through objective and fair reporting and invited the public and journalists to visit China to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries. / CDF / KOC