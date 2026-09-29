Visayan design talents gather for Mactan Bridal Runway

The hush of the waves and the golden glow of late-afternoon tide set a tranquil stage on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, as an open-air bridal runway unfolded at the Ceremony Garden of Mactan Newtown Beach. The seaside showcase served as the serene finale to the two-day bridal fair “Journey to Ever After: In Bloom.” The event was organized by Mercure Mactan Cebu and Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown and co-presented by Oro China Jewelry.

Framed by rustling palm fronds and soft ocean winds, the presentation traded the sterile confines of an indoor hall for an ethereal beachfront catwalk, offering an intimate look at contemporary formalwear and destination bridal couture.

A convergence of Visayan design talents

The seaside runway brought together visionary designers affiliated with the Fashion Institute of Design & Arts (Fida) alongside established regional couturiers. Collections included pieces by Mel Maria, Valerie Alvez, Phillip Tampus, Maria Navarete, Jeanom Ursua and Yoko Sato, as well as creations from Ia Coca, Ayka Lim, Reynan Paul, Chris Escubido, Josei Cuizon and Rhino Deiparine.

Brought to life by Shutter Models & Talent Management, models moved down the garden path in looks that echoed the ebb and flow of the tide. Ensembles favored fluid movement and airy, gossamer textures: botanical embellishments mirrored the event’s floral motif, while light, unstructured draping embraced the coastal breeze. Contemporary tailoring, subtle sheen and unconventional cuts expanded the visual palette beyond traditional gowns.

Artistry under pressure

Behind the runway’s effortless finish were days of rigorous prep, meticulous fabric selection and tight turnarounds — a reality that made the final walk especially gratifying for designers.

“It really feels so thrilling. I am so grateful to the audience that they are really very participative. And of course, when I see my collection taking the runway, it feels so nice to see — it’s like a breath of fresh air with the colors and the combination of the flowers,” designer Mel Maria told SunStar Cebu. “There is no such thing as easy as we foresee. The struggles come down to the time constraints, the choices of fabrics, the preparation and the fittings. And then, of course, living up to the expectations of the audience.”

For Ia Coca, working against the clock became a creative exercise in fluidity and real-world bridal problem-solving. “I only made four looks in 10 days because there were a lot of things happening — not just this event,” Coca said. “I just needed to think of designs that were fluid and something I could make in 10 days. Sometimes that’s also applicable in the bridal industry — some brides come to you with just a month of lead time, so that experience definitely applies.”

Inspiration along the garden path

For guests lining the Ceremony Garden, the natural setting transformed each garment into something dynamic, sparking ideas for formal wardrobes, color palettes and outdoor celebration styling.

“Watching the fabrics catch the sea breeze gave every piece a whole new dimension,” attendee Catherine said. “It felt so peaceful and dreamy, offering wonderful inspiration for silhouettes and textures for future formal events.”

The showcase also drew visitors who had spent the afternoon touring supplier booths at the Glass Pavilion, where planners, stylists and photographers exhibited until 6 p.m. “Seeing the setups up close gives you completely different ideas than just scrolling online,” guest Mara added.

As dusk settled over the Mactan coastline, the runway concluded to warm applause, leaving the shore quiet once more and reinforcing Cebu’s reputation for artisanal craft and couture resilience.