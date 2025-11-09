Visayan Electric: 93% of Metro Cebu now back on power

ELECTRICITY has been largely restored in Metro Cebu following widespread outages caused by typhoon Tino, the Visayan Electric announced on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.

In an advisory, Visayan Electric reported near-full restoration, with power already restored to 474,312 customers, or 92.57 percent of its total customer base. Crews continue to work around the clock to reconnect the remaining affected areas.

Visayan Electric’s franchise area covers Metro Cebu, including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay and Naga, and the municipalities of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla and San Fernando.

Restoration progress

The utility firm reported that power has been restored in San Fernando (99.01 percent), City of Naga (98.66 percent), Minglanilla (98.74 percent), Consolacion (97.55 percent), Mandaue City (96.33 percent) and Talisay City (94.25 percent).

Recovery remains slowest in Liloan, where only 81.74 percent of the power supply has been restored, and Cebu City, at 89.67 percent.

“Restoration is ongoing, and we appreciate the continued patience, understanding and cooperation of our customers,” the company said.

Officials reminded residents to stay cautious around downed power lines and damaged electrical equipment, and to report persistent outages through Visayan Electric’s official hotline.

The power distribution utility noted that restoration in some areas may take more time due to strong winds, heavy rains and landslides in upland communities, emphasizing that crew safety remains their top priority.

Repair operations include replacing damaged poles and transformers, repairing broken lines and insulators and installing new meters and electrical components.

Cebeco 3 steps up repairs

In Western Cebu, Cebu III Electric Cooperative Inc. (Cebeco 3) reported that it has restored power to 65.03 percent of its consumers as of Saturday, Nov. 8.

Municipalities such as Aloguinsan (100 percent) and Pinamungajan (80.16 percent) have achieved full or near-full restoration, while Toledo City (75.42 percent), Balamban (44.39 percent) and Asturias (21.45 percent) continue to experience partial outages due to storm damage requiring major repairs.

Cebeco 3 said ongoing work involves replacing damaged poles and transformers, repairing broken lines and insulators and installing new electrical equipment.

Northern Cebu’s power restoration

Meanwhile, Cebu II Electric Cooperative Inc. (Cebeco 2) reported that approximately 63.15 percent of consumers in Northern Cebu have had their electricity restored.

Power has been restored in Bogo City (97 percent), Daanbantayan (95 percent), Medellin (89 percent), San Remigio (78 percent), Tabogon (64 percent), Borbon (58 percent), Sogod (72 percent), Tabuelan (75 percent), Tuburan (57 percent), Catmon (35 percent), Carmen (43 percent), Danao City (19 percent) and Compostela (35 percent).

Danao City and Compostela remain the hardest-hit areas, with restoration deliberately delayed in some sections for safety reasons following severe flood damage. / EHP