Visayan Electric, Aboitiz Foundation partner for rewiring Cebu schools

VISAYAN Electric, alongside the Aboitiz Foundation, has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd 7) for its School Rewiring Project in 2024.

This initiative supports the Bureau of Fire Protection’s efforts for Fire Prevention Month, which is observed every March.

The project aims to replace and upgrade the electrical wirings of public schools with old buildings and facilities that may pose fire hazards to students and teachers.

Present during the signing were Visayan Electric president and chief operating officer Raul Lucero, Visayan Electric reputation enhancement head Quennie Bronce and DepEd 7 Director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez.

Lucero expressed his gratitude to the Aboitiz Foundation and DepEd 7 for championing student safety, especially during the Fire Prevention Month.

“I am grateful that the Aboitiz Foundation and the Department of Education Region 7 is one with our vision of creating a safe environment for our students,” he said.

Jimenez also echoed the same sentiments, highlighting how important it is that the private and public sectors work together to help create a conducive and safe environment for students.

This year, a total of 147 classrooms and facilities across seven public schools are set to undergo rewiring. The schools included in this initiative are Iba Elementary School and Maghaway Elementary School in Talisay City, Vito National High School in Minglanilla, Jaguimit Elementary School and Antonio R. Lapiz National High School in the City of Naga, Liburon Elementary School in San Fernando, and Tabla Elementary School in Liloan.

The School Rewiring Project is one of Visayan Electric’s major corporate social responsibility projects that is aimed towards creating safe and conducive learning facilities for the Cebuano students.

Since its implementation in 2010, Visayan Electric’s School Rewiring Project has already upgraded a total of 5,275 classrooms and school facilities within its franchise area, which covers the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay and Naga, and municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, Minglanilla and San Fernando.

Recognizing that a promising future hinges on quality education, Visayan Electric said it remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborate with various sectors of society to enhance the educational experience for students.