Visayan Electric assures no power outage on Election Day

THERE will be no power outage Monday, October 30, 2023, while the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) is ongoing, said the Visayan Electric Company.

The power utility firm also assured that it has stepped up its efforts in its franchise area not only to ensure a smooth electoral process but also to enhance the public's confidence in the fairness and transparency of the BSKE.

Queenie Bronce, reputation enhancement head of Visayan Electric, said they have had proactive measures in their commitment to avoid power outage, particularly on Election Day.

"We have been in constant coordination with DOE (Department of Energy), because DOE has been in constant meeting with distribution utilities in Visayas, [particularly] in region 7," Bronce told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, October 26.

Outages or brownouts during elections have been a long-standing concern for the public, given the potential for disruption to the voting process.

Bronce said they have conducted intensive check-up and maintenance operations near polling precincts to prevent electrical disturbance.

She said they have upgraded the meters of polling precincts that need upgrading, adding that they cleared obstructions that might cause interruptions.

"We have upgraded those need upgrading and we have cleared their lines of vegetation," she said.

Also to closely monitor power supply during Election Day, Bronce said they have profiled all the voting centers within their franchise area to easily contact the person-in-charge in the area in times of emergency.

Visayan Electric is supplying the power needs of the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga, and four municipalities of the greater part of Metro Cebu, including towns of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and San Fernando.

Director Lionel Castillano of the Commission on Elections in Central Visayas, meanwhile, told SunStar Cebu on Thursday that the public has nothing worry about power outages.

He said they have asked the assistance of power firms to be on duty 24 hours a day two before and after the election, meaning starting October 28 until November 1.

Castillano urged watchers of candidates to bring flashlights and emergency lights in case of sudden brownout due to sabotage or bad weather. (KJF)