Visayan Electric bills reduce by P0.26/kWh

THE Visayan Electric has implemented a new decrease in Residential electricity rates for October-November billing of P0.26 per kilowatt hour (kWh).

This meant that the previous generate rate from September-October billing of P12.27/kWh decreased to P12.01/kWh for the current billing period.

Which the Visayas Electric said that for a family with a monthly average consumption of 200 kWh, there is a potential savings of P52.00

Visayan Electric president and chief operating officer Engineer Raul Lucero said that the reduction on the electric bill rate was the result of the lower coal prices in the world market.

The usage of coal is the most commonly used commodity in the country to generate electricity from the power plant, which will be transmitted to the distribution utilities.

“This is great news for our residential customers, especially since the rates have been going down for the last six months.



However, Lucero added that with the advent of holidays and Christmas season, consumption of electricity may abruptly increase which results in the possibility of price surges of coal and other fuel in the world market.

This possibility may also result in the increase of rate in the consumers electric bill in the upcoming months.

Lucero advised consumers to always practice energy conservation initiatives such as disconnecting appliances that are not used frequently, using energy-efficient LED lights, usage of appliances with high energy rating yet low wattage consumption.

The distribution utility has more than 400,000 consumers, delivering electricity within its franchise area in Metro Cebu from San Fernando in the south to Liloan town in the north.| via EHP