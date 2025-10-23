Visayan Electric drops power rate by P1/kWh

RESIDENTIAL customers of Visayan Electric Company will see a significant decrease in their electricity bills in October, as the company has implemented a P1.00/kWh reduction in rates for the October to November billing cycle.

This reduction lowers the overall residential rate to P11.51/kWh, down from P12.51/kWh, marking a significant decrease after three consecutive months of increases.

The lower rate results from a decline in power prices in the Wholesale Electric Spot Market (WESM), enabling households to benefit from the reduced generation charges that constitute a significant portion of their electricity bills.

Visayan Electric expressed its concern for customers impacted by the recent earthquakes and aftershocks throughout the franchise area.

“We know these times are difficult, and we want every customer to feel assured that Visayan Electric is here — keeping homes safe, lights on, and families connected,” said Engr. Mark Anthony Kindica, Visayan Electric OIC-President and General Manager.

Kindica assured customers that Visayan Electric’s facilities are safe and that teams are actively monitoring the system to ensure every home remains powered and secure.

Energy Saving and Safety Tips

As the holiday season approaches, Visayan Electric also urges families to celebrate safely and more energy-efficiently.

Households can manage their electricity use by opting for LED Christmas lights instead of traditional bulbs, unplugging appliances and chargers when not in use, and keeping air conditioners clean while setting them between 24–25°C. Completing chores like ironing and laundry in batches also helps save energy.

The company also urges everyone to prioritize electrical safety while decorating. Before putting up decorations, check lights and wires for any signs of wear, and avoid overloading outlets or using “octopus” connections. Keep cords away from curtains and flammable materials. Always switch off and unplug lights and appliances before going to sleep or leaving home.

Visayan Electric continues to prioritize the delivery of reliable, safe, and affordable electricity to its customers, maintaining one of the most competitive residential rates in the Visayas region over the past year.

“Every bit of savings counts, especially for families working hard to manage daily expenses. We hope this reduction offers some relief and positivity as we move toward the holiday season,” said Kindica. / Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern