Visayan Electric hikes residential rate

RESIDENTIAL consumers of Visayan Electric can expect an increase of P1.03 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in their electricity rate for the November to December billing cycle.

The hike brings the rate to P12.19 per kWh from last month’s P11.16 per kWh, translating to an additional cost of at least P206 for a household consuming 200 kWh.

The increase, according to Visayan Electric in a press statement on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, is attributed to high generation costs due to line constraints in the Luzon-Visayas Link.

“The line constraints cause high-priced plants, like oil-powered plants, to be dispatched in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, a venue where electricity is traded and sold,” reads a portion of the statement.

The increase in rate is also driven by the high transmission cost due to an increase in ancillary service charges; ancillary services are support services necessary to maintain optimal grid operations.

With this month’s rate hike, Visayan Electric president and COO Raul Lucero advises consumers to monitor their energy usage to avoid unexpected increases in their bills.

“With Christmas just around the corner, I encourage everyone to be conscious of their energy use and take steps to manage it wisely,” says Lucero.

“Simple practices, like turning off lights and unplugging appliances when not in use, can make a big difference in keeping costs down, especially in the coming holidays,” he added.

Visayan Electric also recommends consumers adopt extra safety measures as weather disturbances become more common.

One effective step is trimming trees near power lines to help prevent outages and ensure safety. Visayan Electric offers complimentary tree-trimming services for trees that could interfere with power lines. For assistance, call Visayan Electric at 230-8326 or send them a message on Facebook. / CDF with PR