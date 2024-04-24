Visayan Electric invites businesses to enroll in ILP amid thin power supply

POWER distribution utility firm Visayan Electric is calling for more of its commercial and industrial customers to enroll in the Interruptible Load Program (ILP) to lessen the impact of possible power shortages in the Visayas Grid.

ILP is a voluntary, demand-side management program where business customers of a distribution utility with loads of at least one megawatts, sign an agreement that they will run their own generator sets and collectively reduce electricity drawn from the grid when power interruptions are imminent, to ration limited power supply.

Increasing the ILP capacity ensures a lesser duration and frequency of rotating brownouts should there be a power shortage.

“We need to increase our ILP capacity now that there are frequent yellow and red alerts from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP). Temperatures are very high and as much as possible, we want to avoid having to implement manual load dropping or at least lessen the duration and frequency so that our customers will not be inconvenienced,” said Visayan Electric president and chief operating officer, engineer Raul C. Lucero.

The NGCP has been issuing yellow and red alerts in the Visayas Grid due to supply concerns following the forced outage, derated capacities of several power plants in the grid, as well as the increase in demand because of the extreme heat that the country is experiencing.

NGCP advisory at 8 a.m

At 8:00 a.m on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the NGCP placed the Visayas grid on red and yellow alerts.

Red alerts have been raised from 12 noon to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m to 8 p.m and yellow alerts from 10 a.m to 12 noon; 5 p.m to 6 p.m and 8 p.m 9 p.m. due to a thin power supply.

Wednesday’s peak demand is projected at 2,525 megawatts (MW) with an available capacity of 2,462 MW.

NGCP said one power plant was on forced outage since 2022; two plants since 2023; two plants between January and March 2024 and 15 plants since April 2024. Eight plants are running on derated capacities, for a total of 621.6MW unavailable to the grid.

The transmission firm added that the reduced capacity exported by Mindanao to Visayas also aggravated the power situation in Visayas.

Red alerts are issued when the power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid’s regulating requirement.

Yellow alerts, on the other hand, are issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.

Last ILP

Visayan Electric last implemented the ILP in 2015 when there was a power supply concern after a generating plant's emergency shutdown. There were a total of 28 business customers who enrolled with the ILP at that time, with a total of 68 MW power requirements.

The ILP, Lucero said, has already proven to be a big help in addressing supply concerns affecting the Visayan Electric franchise in the past. Previous ILP activations averted brownouts from affecting hundreds of thousands of Cebu households.

In May 2023, four major industry operators in the Visayan Electric franchise area signed up for an ILP partnership, namely SM Prime Holdings, Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu, J. King and Sons Company Incorporated (Club Ultima) and Lucky Group Management & Dev. Corp (Gaisano Country Mall).

The strategic partnership boosted the ILP capacity of Visayan Electric to 23 MW.

According to Visayan Electric, this significant load will lessen the possibility of implementing rotational brownouts among Visayan Electric customers during times when power interruptions are inevitable to ration limited power supply in the grid.

Business customers who are interested in enrolling may get in touch with their respective key account managers or get in touch with Visayan Electric through info@visayanelectric.com.