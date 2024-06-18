Visayan Electric residential bill set to rise despite June-July rate dip

RESIDENTIAL consumers of Visayan Electric can anticipate an increase in billing for the next four months amid a decrease in residential power rates during the June to July billing.

Quennie Bronce, reputation enhancement head of Visayan Electric, during SunStar Cebu’s online news and commentary program “Beyond the Headlines” on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, said residential consumers can expect a decrease of P2.43 per kilowatt hour (kWh) of residential power rates this June.

This reduction, she said, translates to P486 savings for a household whose monthly electric consumption is 200 kWh.

“Kani siya, supposedly, ang atong gibayaran karon for June and July, mao ni siya ang atong konsumo pagka May. Unya kadto bayang pag May, daghan kaayong red alerts,” she said.

(This, supposedly, is what we’re paying for now for June and July, which is our consumption from May, and during that time in May, there were many red alerts.)

Bronce said that based on the previous months, the residential billing for May-June increased and became P12.14 per kWh because of the red alert.

She added that when there is a red alert, the price of power at Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) goes up.

However, the Energy Regulatory Commission last June 13 approved that the payments of distribution utilities, such as Visayan Electric, to the WESM, could be made in installments over four months from June to September.

The recent pronouncement, however, implies that consumers are also set to experience a rate increase starting in July as the regular rate will be supplemented by the staggered billing from May.

Bronce said the average residential rate as of June and July billing is at P9.71 per kWh. / DPC