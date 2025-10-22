Visayan Electric residential rate down by P1.00/kWh for October–November billing

RESIDENTIAL customers of Visayan Electric can expect lower electricity bills this month, following a P1.00/kWh reduction in rates for the October–November billing cycle. This brings the overall residential rate down to P11.51/kWh from P12.51/kWh in the previous month.

For a typical household consuming 200 kWh per month, the decrease translates to about P200 in savings — an amount that can help offset other daily expenses.

The lower rate comes as power prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) declined, allowing households to benefit from reduced generation charges that make up most of a customer’s electricity bill.

Visayan Electric Officer-in-charge-President and General Manager Engr. Mark Anthony Kindica expressed optimism, saying, “Every bit of savings counts, especially for families working hard to manage daily expenses. We hope this reduction offers some relief and positivity as we move toward the holiday season.”

The company also extended its concern to customers affected by recent earthquakes and aftershocks across the franchise area. Visayan Electric assured customers that its facilities remain safe and that teams continue to closely monitor the system to keep every home powered and secure.

“We know these times are difficult, and we want every customer to feel assured that Visayan Electric is here — keeping homes safe, lights on, and families connected,” Engr. Kindica added.

As the holiday season approaches, Visayan Electric encourages families to make their celebrations brighter, safer, and more energy-efficient. Using LED Christmas lights instead of traditional bulbs, unplugging appliances and chargers when not in use, and keeping air conditioners clean and set between 24–25°C can help households manage their electricity use. Doing chores such as ironing and laundry in batches also contributes to energy savings.

The company also reminds everyone to stay mindful of electrical safety while decorating for the holidays.

Before putting up decorations, check lights and wires for any signs of wear, and avoid overloading outlets or using “octopus” connections. Keep cords away from curtains or flammable materials, and always switch off and unplug lights and appliances before sleeping or leaving home.

“Visayan Electric remains your partner in keeping homes bright and safe this season,” the company said.

Visayan Electric remains committed to providing reliable, safe, and affordable electricity to its customers, sustaining one of the most competitive residential rates in the Visayas region for the past 12 months. (PR)