Visayan Electric to increase rates for Sept.-Oct. billing

VISAYAN Electric Company’s consumers can expect a P0.95 increase per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in their September-October billing period, raising the rate from P12.57 to P13.52 per kWh.

This adjustment means a consumer with a monthly usage of 200 kWh will see an additional P190 on their bill.

The increase is attributed to higher transmission charges from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), due to the resumption of the Ancillary Services-Reserve Market (AS-RM), Quennie Bronce, reputation enhancement head of Visayan Electric, said on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, during “Power Lunch with Media,” one of the events of the Cebu Press Freedom Week, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to 21.

Ancillary services ensure a stable power supply by providing backup from qualified generating plants.

Raul Lucero, Visayan Electric president and chief operating officer, said on Monday ancillary services are essential for grid stability and preventing power shortages and outages.

The rate hike also includes the final installment of deferred payments for power purchases through the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) from last May,

Bronce added.

Bronce expressed optimism for a potential decrease in power rates in the months after the incoming billing cycle, citing the final installment of WESM payments and the expected cooler weather as factors that may contribute to lower electricity rates.

Visayan Electric’s consumers experienced a significant rate increase from July to August 2024, with rates jumping P3.56 per kWh to P13.27 per kWh, compared to a lower average rate of P9.71 per kWh from June to July 2024.

Lucero also reminded consumers to prioritize electrical safety when setting up holiday lights and decorations, stressing the importance of proper electricity use to prevent accidents.

Visayan Electric distributes power to the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay and Naga as well as four municipalities in the greater part of Metro Cebu—Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla and San Fernando. / EHP