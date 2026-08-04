Visayan Electric: Too early to gauge impact of system loss charge proposal

A VISAYAN Electric Company official said it is too early to determine how President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s proposal to remove the system loss charge from electricity bills would affect power distributors, as discussions remain at the policy stage.

Visayan Electric president and general manager Mark Anthony Kindica said the government has yet to finalize amendments to Republic Act 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (Epira), which will determine how the proposal will be implemented.

"At this point, it's still speculative because we don't yet know what amendments will be made to Epira or what policies will eventually be adopted," Kindica said during a media forum on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

He said the company will continue coordinating with the Department of Energy, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and other industry stakeholders to ensure any policy changes will not compromise the reliability of electricity service.

"We stand behind the President's call for transparency and ensuring consumers are not unduly burdened, but we also have to make sure the same level of reliability and availability of electricity is maintained," he added.

In his fifth State of the Nation Address on July 27, Marcos urged Congress to amend Epira to prohibit power distributors from passing system loss charges and the corresponding value-added tax to consumers.

Epira, enacted in 2001, restructured the country's power industry by opening the electricity sector to private investment, dismantling the state monopoly and establishing a new regulatory framework for electricity pricing.

Understanding system loss

Kindica said the system loss charge covers both technical and non-technical losses incurred while delivering electricity to consumers.

Technical losses occur naturally as electricity passes through transmission and distribution facilities such as power lines and transformers. Non-technical losses are caused mainly by electricity theft through illegal connections, jumper lines and meter tampering.

"We've been aggressively fighting against theft because we don't want our consumers to shoulder losses caused by illegal activities," Kindica said.

He said power theft involves both residential and commercial consumers. Some businesses have also been caught tampering with electricity meters to reduce their bills.

Although he declined to identify specific violators, Kindica said Visayan Electric computes the amount of illegally consumed electricity and issues back-billing based on historical consumption records.

He said cases of power theft have declined through continued enforcement, although the company continues to monitor high-risk areas. Visayan Electric has also installed elevated meter centers on electric poles in areas prone to pilferage to discourage illegal connections.

Kindica encouraged the public to report suspected electricity theft through the company's official channels.

"We treat all reports with confidentiality because we understand how sensitive these cases are. If you see direct jumper connections or suspicious activities, report them to us and we'll take care of the rest," he said.

Consumer refunds

Kindica also said consumers are entitled to refunds whenever Visayan Electric over-recovers electricity charges, as required by ERC regulations.

He explained that electricity rates are based on the previous month's costs, which can result in either over-recoveries or under-recoveries depending on movements in generation prices.

"When there is an over-recovery beyond the allowable threshold, the ERC requires us to refund the excess to consumers," he said.

Rate outlook

Kindica said electricity rates could begin stabilizing by the third or fourth quarter despite the expected increase in Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) prices this month.

Visayan Electric's residential rate is about P14.90 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), up from around P11 to P12 per kWh at the start of the year.

"There are different factors affecting electricity rates, particularly generation and transmission costs," Kindica said. "We cannot say exactly what the rates will be, but we're confident and hopeful that by the third or fourth quarter, they will begin to level off."

He said August rates may still reflect higher WESM prices, although the ERC previously allowed Visayan Electric to defer part of the market costs to reduce the immediate impact on consumers. Recent yellow alerts in the Visayas grid have also pushed prices higher by indicating thin operating reserves.

Demand management

To help reduce the risk of power interruptions during periods of tight supply, Visayan Electric activates its Interruptible Load Program when needed.

More than 30 commercial and industrial establishments participating in the program switch to standby generators during supply shortages, reducing grid demand by 10 to 20 megawatts.

Kindica also encouraged consumers to conserve electricity by unplugging appliances when they are not in use to avoid unnecessary standby power consumption.

Visayan Electric, a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp., serves parts of Metro Cebu, including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay and Naga, and the municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, Minglanilla and San Fernando. (CAV)