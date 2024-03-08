Visayan Electric urges consumers to intensify energy-saving practices

WITH Cebu currently facing the impact of El Niño, Visayan Electric urged its consumers to ramp up their energy-saving practices in response to the dry spell announced by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

This weather phenomenon is expected to persist, affecting not only Cebu but also other provinces in Central Visayas.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Visayan Electric emphasized the importance of both energy conservation and physical well-being.

Engr. Raul Lucero, president and COO of Visayan Electric, urged customers to be proactive in managing their power consumption, highlighting the collective responsibility shared between the distribution utility and its consumers to ensure a reliable power supply during the prolonged dry season.

Lucero underscored the significance of health precautions during these challenging times.

"I encourage everyone to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities, especially during the peak of the day's heat," he said.

In addition to energy consciousness, Lucero emphasized the role of proper ventilation in maintaining indoor comfort and reducing reliance on energy-intensive cooling appliances such as air conditioners.

Considering historical data revealing a spike in energy consumption during the dry season, especially when temperatures soar to 35 degrees Celsius, Visayan Electric provided practical energy-saving tips:

* Invest in energy-saving appliances: While these may have a higher upfront cost, their long-term efficiency in power usage proves cost-effective.

* Switch to LED lights: These not only save energy but also contribute to cooling indoor temperatures by emitting less heat compared to fluorescent lights.

* Beware of misleading power-saving devices: Some devices claiming to reduce power consumption may be deceptive. A cautionary tale on social media revealed a customer finding nothing more than two LED lights inside a supposedly power-saving device.

* Prioritize proper ventilation: Close curtains or blinds during the hottest part of the day to keep hot air out. At night, open windows to allow cool air in.

* Unplug unused appliances: A simple and effective way to save energy is to unplug devices not in use.

* Maintain personal comfort: Stay cool by staying hydrated, drinking plenty of water, and limiting exposure to the heat.

By adopting these energy-saving practices and staying vigilant during the dry spell, both the distribution utility and consumers can contribute to a more sustainable and resilient power supply.

Visayan Electric encouraged customers to report power outages and other concerns through their official Facebook page or by calling directly at 230-8326. (PR)