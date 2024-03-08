Visayan Electric urges energy conservation amid ongoing dry spells

AS DRY spells, or prolonged periods of dry weather, are expected to continue, as reported by the weather bureau, Visayan Electric has urged consumers to observe energy-saving practices.

The company stressed the importance of energy conservation, not only to reduce energy consumption but also to contribute to a more sustainable and resilient energy supply during the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

In a statement on Friday, March 8, 2024, Raul Lucero, president and chief operating officer of Visayan Electric, urged consumers to practice proper ventilation during the daytime to maintain a cool and comfortable indoor environment.

Well-ventilated interiors with reduced reliance on cooling appliances such as air conditioners, can significantly decrease daily energy consumption, he added.

Using closed curtains or blinds during the hottest part of the day can block out hot air while opening windows at night allows cooler air to circulate indoors.

Lucero also reminded its consumers to stay hydrated and limit exposure to the heat.

Visayan Electric also urged consumers to invest in energy-saving appliances, citing their long-term cost-effectiveness despite their initial higher cost. Switching to LED (light emitting diode) lights, for example, not only reduces energy consumption but also emits less heat compared to fluorescent lights, it said.

It added that unplugging unused appliances is the most effective way to save energy.

“By adopting these energy-saving practices and staying vigilant during the dry spell, both the distribution utility and consumers can contribute to a more sustainable and resilient power supply,” Visayan Electric said. / EHP