Visayan grid flirts with brownouts

Summary:

The Visayas grid frequently enters yellow alert status due to persistent power shortages, driven by 14 facilities going offline in May 2026 and over 880 megawatts withheld from the grid.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry notes that while brief rotational brownouts remain manageable for factories, total uncertainty surrounding the power crisis makes accurate long-term business planning exceptionally difficult.

The crisis disproportionately threatens micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which make up 60 percent of the chamber's members and lack financial capital for large backup energy systems.

PERSISTENT power reserve shortages in the Visayas are testing the resilience of local businesses, highlighting structural vulnerabilities in the regional energy infrastructure as companies navigate overlapping economic challenges.

The Visayas grid frequently enters a yellow alert status because its operating reserves fall below the transmission grid’s required contingency reserve. The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) issues these alerts to signal an insufficient operating margin, which significantly increases the risk of rotational brownouts if another major power facility unexpectedly goes offline. During these periods, projected available capacity barely covers expected peak demand — such as a recent forecast of 2,653 megawatts (MW) against an anticipated peak of 2,485 MW.

The root cause of this thin supply margin is a severe backlog of forced outages and reduced capacities across numerous power plants. Fourteen facilities went offline in May 2026 alone, joining a chronic list of failures dating back as far as 2021. Additionally, at least a dozen other plants operate at derated capacities, withholding over 880 megawatts from the grid. Major generation facilities, including Thermal Visayas Inc. Units 1 and 2 in Cebu and Panay Energy Development Corp. (PEDC) Unit 3 in Panay, serve as key contributors to the recurring alerts. High electricity demand further strains this crippled system.

Why it matters

For the immediate term, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry views the impact of the rotational brownouts as manageable. Because most recent power interruptions last roughly an hour, factories and commercial establishments can maintain operations through temporary schedule adjustments and localized contingency plans.

The deeper problem for the business community is the total uncertainty surrounding the duration of the power crisis. Companies operate on long-term business projections, and recurring utility instability forces them to recalibrate their strategies on short notice. This unpredictability makes accurate planning exceptionally difficult for industries dependent on a continuous electricity supply.

Furthermore, the crisis disproportionately threatens smaller enterprises. Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) make up approximately 60 percent of the chamber’s nearly 900 members. Unlike large corporations, these smaller operations rarely possess the financial capital to invest in large backup systems or sustain prolonged generator operations, leaving them highly vulnerable to unexpected energy costs and sudden operational disruptions.

The bigger picture

The power crisis does not occur in a vacuum; it overlaps with a broader suite of economic challenges. Local businesses are simultaneously navigating a fuel crisis and preparing for the looming impact of the looming El Niño phenomenon, which threatens water availability. This convergence of crises complicates corporate survival and tests the limits of business adaptability.

To cushion the blow, some large establishments and commercial facilities have started investing in independent solar energy systems and backup generators. The chamber notes that firms utilizing existing renewable energy systems remain far less affected by the rotational brownouts than those fully dependent on the main grid. However, avoiding ambiguity and maintaining straightforward communication regarding grid stability remains essential to prevent widespread commercial panic.

What to watch

The critical factor moving forward is how effectively national and local governments deliver support to the business sector. The community is closely watching whether authorities will implement robust, long-term measures to stabilize the Visayas power supply rather than relying on temporary fixes.

Another vital element to monitor is the progress of ongoing repairs and restoration efforts at the major unavailable power plants, particularly the TVI units in Cebu and the PEDC unit. Whether engineering teams can successfully restore these key assets to full capacity in the coming months will determine if the Visayas grid can rebuild its contingency reserves and successfully avers wider, more economically damaging blackouts across the region. / CAV