Visayan Surety eyes digital growth as it marks 95th year

Homegrown non-life insurer Visayan Surety Insurance Corporation (VSIC) is accelerating investments in digitalization, technology and talent as it positions the company for its centennial in five years.

The strategy comes as the Cebu-based insurer celebrated its 95th anniversary on July 14, 2026, highlighting nearly a century of uninterrupted operations through the Great Depression, World War II, financial crises, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1931 by businessman Manuel Gotianuy, the company remains one of the country's few family-owned insurers that has grown without mergers or acquisitions.

“We have remained independent for 95 years because we have always taken the long view,” said Chairman Atty. Augusto W. Go.

“Our priority has never been growth for its own sake but building a company that policyholders can continue to trust,” he explained.

“As we move toward our centennial, we will continue strengthening that foundation through sound management, financial stability, and service,” Go added.

Today, the company is led by third-generation Executive president and Chief executive officer Kenneth L. Go, who is steering VSIC's modernization program.