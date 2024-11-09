Visayas Art Fair 2024 highlights Cebu’s creative talent, cultural heritage

Carungay also introduced SIKAD, an ambitious festival that aims to push the creative boundaries of Cebu and ignite new ideas in the local art scene. More than just an event, SIKAD is envisioned to become a movement that will challenge the limits of the existing status quo while celebrating Cebu’s diverse creative talent.

This year’s VAF will feature collaborations with renowned artists, such as Kidlat Tahimik, Gab Mejia and James Doran-Webb, whose works have made a significant impact on the Philippine art scene. This year’s event will also introduce a fusion of fashion and art, bringing together creative artists and dynamic fashion designers to create unique, one-of-a-kind merchandise that reflects this year’s theme of “Artistic Diversity.”

The fair will be held from Nov. 21 to 24 at the Oakridge Business Park, and will offer an array of events designed to engage and inspire both seasoned art aficionados and newcomers alike. Interested individuals looking to attend the VAF can purchase tickets online via Ticket2Me. Special discounts available for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and students. Three-day passes are also available for purchase.