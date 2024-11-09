Visayas Art Fair 2024 highlights Cebu’s creative talent, cultural heritage

By: Patricia Elaine Espiritu, USC Intern / Writer
THE Visayas Art Fair (VAF) is set to be a vibrant celebration of creativity, culture and the rich artistic heritage of the Philippines, with key figures behind the event gathering on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Oakridge Executive Club to provide a glimpse of what to expect during this highly anticipated four-day event.
The conference was attended by members of the press, vloggers and other important individuals involved in the art fair, with notable speakers including Christine Gaston, chairperson, curator and president of the Cebu Culture Art & Design Foundation (CCADF); Lorenza “Laurie” Boquiren, VAF chairperson; and Gil “Butch” Carungay, design director. The event also saw the presence of special guest Ambassador Jose Maria Cariño.
Discussions during the press conference included CCADF’s rebranding from its previous identity as Cebu Design Week Inc., exciting aspects of the upcoming Visayas Art Fair, the history and future of CCADF, as well as the BODEGA Design Caravan — a platform for designers to showcase their innovation and craftsmanship, reinforcing Cebu’s reputation as a hotspot for creativity and design. This showcase will highlight Cebu’s premier designers specializing in furniture, home furnishings, fashion and accessories, with 28 exhibitors set to participate this year.
Carungay also introduced SIKAD, an ambitious festival that aims to push the creative boundaries of Cebu and ignite new ideas in the local art scene. More than just an event, SIKAD is envisioned to become a movement that will challenge the limits of the existing status quo while celebrating Cebu’s diverse creative talent.
This year’s VAF will feature collaborations with renowned artists, such as Kidlat Tahimik, Gab Mejia and James Doran-Webb, whose works have made a significant impact on the Philippine art scene. This year’s event will also introduce a fusion of fashion and art, bringing together creative artists and dynamic fashion designers to create unique, one-of-a-kind merchandise that reflects this year’s theme of “Artistic Diversity.”
The fair will be held from Nov. 21 to 24 at the Oakridge Business Park, and will offer an array of events designed to engage and inspire both seasoned art aficionados and newcomers alike. Interested individuals looking to attend the VAF can purchase tickets online via Ticket2Me. Special discounts available for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and students. Three-day passes are also available for purchase.