Visayas gets 16 mobile health clinics

SIXTEEN provinces in the Visayas have received mobile health clinics from the Department of Health (DOH) to enhance the delivery of health services in remote areas.

Each mobile health clinic is equipped with X-ray machines, ultrasound devices, hematology analyzers, binocular microscopes, and chemistry analyzers.

The mobile health clinics, which is part of the administration’s “Bagong Pilipinas Mobile clinics program,” were deployed across 16 provinces in the Visayas, including Cebu, Siquijor, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Samar, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Iloilo, Guimaras, Antique, Capiz, and Aklan.

The turnover ceremony took place on Monday, August 5, 2024, led by Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, Health Undersecretary Glenn Mather Baggao, and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos.

Nine provincial governors attended the ceremony, including Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Siquijor Governor Jake Villa, Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone, Southern Leyte Governor Damian Mercado, Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., Guimaras Governor JC Rahman Nava, Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Aklan Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores, and Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado.

The turnover ceremony was held in time with the 455th Founding anniversary celebration of Cebu Province.

In an interview, Baggao said the program aims to enhance the delivery of various medical healthcare services to less fortunate, underserved, and remote areas in the country.

He said the mobile health clinic, worth P10 million per unit and with a telemedicine set, can perform minor surgeries.

“Each province ay bibigyan po. So nakapagbigay na tayo sa Luzon, sa Cordillera region, Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. And ngayon po ay ang Region 6, 7, and 8. After this, we will go to Mindanao,” Boggao said.

(Each province will be given one. We have already distributed to Luzon, the Cordillera region, and Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. And now, it’s Region 6, 7, and 8. After this, we will go to Mindanao.)

Baggao added that each local government units (LGUs) beneficiary were tasked to manage and operate these mobile clinics in coordination with LGU-licensed hospitals.

He said that the medical personnel and staff of each province’s provincial and district hospitals will serve as the manpower of these mobile clinics.

“The ownership of these mobile clinics now belongs to the local government units (LGUs) of the provinces. So, they will be responsible for maintaining them,” Baggao said in Tagalog.

“If the provincial hospitals have medical missions, they can use these. It’s great because they are equipped with X-ray machines. So, patients who need an X-ray, or pregnant women who need an ultrasound, no longer have to go far,” he added. / EHP