Visayas grid placed on Red Alert

ELECTRICITY consumers across the Visayas were warned of possible power interruptions on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, as the regional grid was placed under Red and Yellow Alerts due to insufficient power supply.

According to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), the Red Alert was scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., preceded by a Yellow Alert from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and followed by another Yellow Alert from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The grid had an available capacity of 2,359 megawatts (MW) against a projected peak demand of 2,536 MW, leaving a supply deficit of 177 MW.

NGCP attributed the tight supply to the unavailability of three major coal-fired generating units: Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) Units 1 and 2 and Kepco SPC Power Corp. (KSPC) Unit 1.

At the same time, the grid could not lean much on its neighbor to the south, since Mindanao’s export capacity was constrained by scheduled outages at GNPower Kauswagan Unit 4 and Therma South Inc. Unit 2.

The update also pointed to a wider pattern of aging and ailing generation. Eight plants went on forced outage in October alone. Other generating units have been sidelined far longer: some since the middle of this year, several since 2025 and a few since as far back as 2021.

Meanwhile, 20 power plants were operating at reduced capacity, bringing the total unavailable capacity to 782.2 MW.

Alert levels

Grid operators distinguish between the two alert levels depending on what is at risk.

A Red Alert is issued when available power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand and the grid’s regulating requirements. This raises the risk of widespread power interruptions or rotational brownouts.

A Red Alert means supply cannot cover both consumer demand and the grid’s regulating requirements; while a Yellow Alert means the reserve cushion is too thin to meet contingency requirements, such as the sudden loss of a power plant.

Consumers were urged to follow official NGCP advisories and cut back on electricity use, particularly during peak hours, to help ease the pressure on the grid.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin has acknowledged a structural problem.

At a congressional hearing earlier this month, she said the Visayas lacks sufficient baseload generation, leaving the region exposed to power alerts whenever a major plant goes offline.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that Garin also warned the grid may remain vulnerable to supply shortfalls through 2028, particularly during dry months and the anticipated El Niño.

To address the shortage, the Department of Energy (DOE) is pursuing battery energy storage systems and power barges as short-term measures.

The department is targeting 253 MW of battery storage capacity by the end of 2026, while another 293 MW from diesel-fired plants is expected to help augment supply in the first quarter of 2027.

Calls for accountability

The Alliance of Concerned Consumers in Electricity and Social Services, a consumers group in Negros Occidental, has urged the DOE to publish the real-time status and forced outage history of all power plants in the Visayas and strictly impose administrative sanctions against erring power generators. The group also asked the NGCP to ensure adequate power reserves and fast-track critical transmission projects. / MVG