Visayas households gain easier broad band access

MORE households across the Visayas are expected to gain easier access to broadband services as community-based internet application centers expand across the region, bringing connectivity assistance closer to residents.

Globe At Home said it is rolling out additional barangay-based broadband centers to help residents inquire about internet plans, check service availability, and complete subscription applications within their own communities.

The initiative aims to address barriers to internet adoption, particularly in areas where residents have limited access to information and application support for home broadband services.

The broadband centers serve as local access points where residents can inquire about Globe Fiber plans and receive assistance throughout the subscription process. Dedicated broadband representatives are also assigned within communities to assist walk-in customers and conduct household outreach.

“Reliable connectivity has become essential for education, work, business, and everyday life. By bringing broadband services closer to communities, we are making it easier for more families to access the opportunities that come with a strong internet connection,” said Jimbo Cordero, Globe general manager for Visayas.

Globe said improved broadband access can support online learning, digital transactions, and business activities, while helping households stay connected through streaming, video calls, and other online services.

The company plans to open new broadband centers this month in Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Samar, Leyte, Bohol, and Cebu. Similar community-based broadband access points have already been established in Negros Occidental, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Oriental, Samar, Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Aklan, Capiz, and Antique. / KOC