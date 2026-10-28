Visayas leads in fintech use, but credit appetite lags Mindanao

THE Visayas region recorded the country’s highest adoption of financial technology (fintech), with 96 percent of consumers using digital financial services, although their intention to borrow remained below the national average, according to TransUnion’s 2026 Credit Perception Index.

E-wallet usage in the Visayas reached 85 percent, four percentage points higher than the national average of 81 percent, reflecting the region’s strong adoption of digital payment channels. However, only 42 percent of respondents in the region intended to borrow or use credit for purchases in the coming months, below the national average of 43 percent.

The findings suggest an opportunity for financial technology providers and lenders to expand their services in the region, although widespread use of digital payments has yet to translate into stronger stated demand for credit.

TransUnion’s regional analysis showed that fintech adoption in the Visayas surpassed Mindanao’s 95 percent and Luzon’s 92 percent. Nationally, 93 percent of respondents reported using fintech services.

Digital banks and online payment applications were also widely used across the country. In the Visayas, digital bank usage reached 54 percent, compared with 52 percent nationally, while online payment app usage stood at 51 percent.

Despite differences in digital finance adoption and borrowing intentions, consumers across the three major island groups shared similar financial priorities, led by saving more, improving their financial knowledge and exploring additional digital financial products.

In the Visayas, 87 percent of respondents planned to save more over the next three months, while 74 percent intended to access more educational materials to improve their finances. Another 71 percent planned to explore new digital products and fintech services.

The relatively lower intention to borrow in the Visayas contrasted with Mindanao, where 54 percent of respondents planned to use credit for purchases. The figure was 40 percent in Luzon.

The regional differences come as the country’s overall Credit Perception Index rose to 75 out of 100 in 2026, its highest level since the study began in 2023. Mindanao recorded the largest improvement, gaining three points to 77, while Luzon increased one point to 74. The Visayas score remained steady at 75.

TransUnion said the findings point to the importance of tailoring financial services and education initiatives to regional needs and consumer behavior.

Social media was the leading source of financial information in all three island groups, cited by 69 percent of respondents in the Visayas, 64 percent in Mindanao and 57 percent in Luzon.

The 2026 study surveyed 1,000 consumers from May 6 to 26. / KOC