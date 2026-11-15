Visayas power grid remains tight despite plant restarts

THE Visayas power grid remains vulnerable to supply disruptions despite the return of major generating capacity, highlighting the need for additional baseload power plants, stronger transmission infrastructure and energy storage to support the region’s growing electricity demand.

The return of both 169-megawatt (MW) units of Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI) in Toledo City restored a combined 338 MW to the grid and improved supply conditions.

However, renewed yellow and red alerts in October 2026 and another yellow alert on Nov. 4 showed that the region remains vulnerable to generating plant outages and constraints in imported electricity.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the Visayas has gone too long without sufficient new baseload capacity, warning that the loss of even one major power plant could push the grid into an alert.

“Even with the absence of just a single power plant, we will go on alert and that is not good for business,” she told lawmakers during an Oct. 3 congressional hearing in Bacolod City.

The supply situation is particularly critical in Cebu, where electricity demand is approaching 1,300 MW against local generating capacity of about 900 MW. The island relies on power transfers from other parts of the Visayas and imports from Luzon and Mindanao to cover the shortfall.

The Luzon-Visayas interconnection, despite having a nominal transfer capacity of about 440 MW, was at times carrying only around 250 MW as the grid operator maintained contingency requirements and voltage stability.

Transmission expansion and additional local generation are expected to help address the constraints. The Cebu-Leyte Interconnection Lines 3 and 4 are designed to add 1,200 MW of transfer capacity.

In the near term, battery energy storage systems, distributed solar and demand-side management are expected to provide additional flexibility while new generation projects are being developed.

The Energy Regulatory Commission has granted provisional authority for East Asia Utilities Corp.’s 44.72-MW battery energy storage system in Mactan to provide up to 13 MW each of firm regulating and contingency reserves.

Longer-term supply additions include two coal-fired projects in Cebu with a combined planned capacity of 257 MW. These are TVI’s 150-MW expansion in Toledo, targeted for commercial operations in 2028, and Cebu Energy Development Corp.’s 107-MW project, expected in 2029.

Garin said qualifying projects may proceed under existing exemptions to the government’s coal moratorium, particularly expansions at established power plant sites.

The need for additional capacity is underscored by Cebu’s electricity demand growth of about 14 percent annually, more than twice the national average of roughly six percent. The province accounts for approximately 42 percent of electricity demand in the Visayas.

“Cebu is the fastest-growing. We don’t want Cebu’s economy to slow down because of electricity challenges,” Garin said.

While the return of major generating units has eased immediate supply pressures, the recurring alerts underscore that long-term grid stability will depend on bringing new baseload plants, expanded transmission lines and storage facilities online ahead of rising demand. / KOC