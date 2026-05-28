Visayas power supply remains thin

Summary:

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines placed the Visayas grid under yellow alert for the fourth straight day on May 28, 2026, marking 15 separate alert days this month.

Forced outages at 13 power plants and derated capacities at 14 others have left approximately 1,006.2 MW of capacity unavailable, further strained by the tripping of Kepco SPC Unit 2.

Visayan Electric Company warned consumers of potential one-hour rotational brownouts across Cebu City, Talisay, Mandaue, Consolacion, and Liloan between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. if conditions worsen to a red alert.

POWER reserves in the Visayas remained thin on Thursday, May 28, 2026, as the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Visayas grid under yellow alert for the fourth straight day and on 15 separate days this month.

The yellow alert was in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., the NGCP said, after another generating unit went offline and several plants continued operating below capacity. The latest alert came after the tripping of Unit 2 of the 103-megawatt (MW) coal-fired Kepco SPC Power Corp. plant in City of Naga, southern Cebu, adding pressure to an already strained grid.

The NGCP said available capacity in the Visayas grid stood at 2,532 MW while peak demand was projected to reach 2,388 MW. A yellow alert is issued when operating reserves fall below the required contingency level, although supply remains sufficient to meet demand.

The latest advisory marked the fourth consecutive day of yellow alerts after similar notices were raised from May 25 to May 27. NGCP advisories showed the Visayas grid has been placed under yellow alert 12 times since May 12 amid recurring plant outages and rising electricity demand during the dry season.

Plant outages strain reserves

NGCP said forced outages continued to affect several major power facilities in the Visayas, including Units 1 and 2 of Therma Visayas Inc. and Unit 3 of Panay Energy Development Corp.

The NGCP said 13 power plants have been on forced outage this month alone, while one plant has remained offline since March, three since 2025, two since 2024, two since 2023 and one since 2021. Fourteen other plants are operating on derated capacity, bringing total unavailable capacity to about 1,006.2 MW.

The repeated yellow alerts also marked the third straight week of insufficient power reserves in the Visayas grid as electricity demand climbed because of hot and humid weather conditions across the country. Increased use of cooling appliances such as electric fans and air-conditioning units has pushed power consumption higher during April and May.

Rotational brownouts

Visayan Electric Company warned consumers of possible rotational brownouts if the grid status escalates to red alert, which is declared when available supply can no longer meet consumer demand.

In an advisory posted on Facebook Thursday, the utility identified areas in Cebu City, Talisay City, Mandaue City, Consolacion and Liloan that may experience one-hour rotational brownouts between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. if reserves further deteriorate.

The NGCP advisories showed the Visayas grid first entered yellow alert status on May 12, followed by subsequent alerts on May 13, May 14, May 15 and May 16, when some periods also experienced red alert conditions.

Further yellow alerts were raised on May 18, May 19, May 20, May 21, May 22, and again from May 25 to May 28.

Visayan Electric said it continues to monitor the grid situation and will issue updates should power conditions worsen.

The utility urged consumers to remain prepared for possible service interruptions while efforts continue to stabilize the Visayas grid. / KAL