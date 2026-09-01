Visayas seen leading hotel expansion outside Metro Manila

THE Visayas is expected to remain the Philippines’ leading destination for international hotel expansion outside Metro Manila, with Cebu, Bohol, Bacolod and Iloilo projected to account for nearly 60 percent of new foreign-branded hotels opening in the provinces from 2026 to 2029, property consultancy Colliers said.

In its latest market study, Colliers said international hotel operators remain confident in the four markets, citing robust domestic and foreign tourism, as well as growing demand for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice).

The Department of Tourism recorded 63.9 million overnight travelers in 2024, up from 55.3 million in 2023. Cebu, Bohol, Bacolod and Iloilo accounted for 9.6 million travelers, or about 15 percent of the national total.

“International hotel chains continue to expand across Visayas, reflecting confidence in the region’s long-term tourism potential,” Colliers said.

Among the recently completed and upcoming hotel projects in the region are Radisson Red Cebu Mandaue, JW Marriott Panglao, Park Inn by Radisson Cebu, Sofitel Cebu, Pullman Cebu Mactan, Citadines Mactan Cebu and Somerset Gorordo.

The entry of global hotel brands is strengthening the Visayas’ position as one of the country’s most active hotel investment destinations outside Metro Manila, according

to Colliers.

The expansion is also supporting the region’s emergence as a business destination, with internationally branded hotels expected to capture demand from expatriates and business travelers, particularly in Cebu, Bacolod and Iloilo.

Healthy occupancy

Colliers said healthy occupancy rates in major Visayas markets are supporting continued hotel expansion despite the addition of new room supply.

Cebu recorded an average occupancy rate of nearly 70 percent in the first half of 2026, while Bacolod and Iloilo posted occupancy rates of between 55 percent and 65 percent.

The consultancy said the figures point to resilient demand from both leisure and business travelers.

“Growing domestic tourism, rising Mice activity and the continued recovery of international travel will likely support hotel performance across the region,” Colliers said.

Infrastructure boost

Ongoing airport modernization and expansion projects are also expected to strengthen the Visayas hospitality sector by improving connectivity and supporting higher

visitor volumes.

Colliers said the rehabilitation and modernization of the airports in Bacolod and Iloilo should help expand capacity and encourage more leisure and hospitality players to invest in the region.

With international hotel brands continuing to expand in Cebu, Bohol, Bacolod and Iloilo, Colliers expects the Visayas to further strengthen its position as one of the country’s leading hospitality and tourism investment hubs outside Metro Manila. / KOC