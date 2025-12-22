Visayas-wide Sibonga Painting Contest opens exhibit to support church renovation

The regional competition challenged artists from various parts of the Visayas to reimagine and reinvent the ceiling paintings of Nuestra Señora del Pilar Church by early 1900s artist Raymundo Francia. The panel of judges selected the top winners, awarding cash prizes (from private sponsors) of P100,000 for first place, P75,000 for second place, and P50,000 for third place, along with special trophies made from locally sourced Manatad stones. Thirteen finalists received P5,000 and were awarded certificates as well.

Adrian Perolino from Carcar City secured first place with his take on the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick. His rendering on linen and fabric, together with the masterful play of light and shadow, can easily draw viewers to the artwork. It captures the Filipino practice of “udiyo” or “biatiko,” which entails calling a priest to administer the sacraments of penance, Holy Communion, and anointing of the sick while the family gathers in prayer near the sick loved one. Luckyshia Canonigo from Minglanilla secured second place with her self-portrait and interpretation of the Sacrament of Penance, while Artemio Anga from Carcar City secured third place with his version of Adam and Eve.

The remaining finalists recognized in the competition were:

· Lordzell Perez (Minglanilla)

· John Paul Abejar (Talisay City)

· Jerson Caco (Cebu City)

· Wilfredo Canete Jr.

(Talisay City)

· Mario Lindo Anuada

(Carcar City)

· Rogelio Estudillo (Cebu City)

· Alfrero Bito-on Jr. (Danao City)

· John Monique Inion

(Dalaguete)

· Revnan Dingal (Samboan)

· Roberto Agas (Minglanilla)

· Leonardo Siscar

(Buruanga, Aklan)

· Roberto Olvido (Minglanilla)

· Jason Ejes (Cebu City)

Organizers emphasized that the exhibit serves not only as a platform for artists but also as a community effort to raise awareness of the need to preserve the church and the convent. The Sibonga church was marked by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines as a Level 2 historical site. It was built from 1866 to 1898 and made of stone and coral, featuring Neo-Gothic architecture.

Artworks displayed in the gallery are available for purchase, with proceeds contributing to the renovation fund.

Visitors traveling south are encouraged to stop by the exhibit located at the old parish convent and take a good look at the ceiling artworks of Nuestra Señora del Pilar Church. Organizers hope the initiative will also continue to inspire community participation and support for local artists.