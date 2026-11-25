WORKERS in the Visayas recorded the highest workplace happiness rate among the country’s island groups, but fewer consider their salaries fair.

Jobstreet by Seek head of Country Marketing Joey Yusingco said the study presented during the Salary Pulse Media Roundtable on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, found that 74 percent of workers in the Visayas considered themselves fairly or well paid, the lowest rate among the regions and below the national benchmark of 80 percent.

In contrast, Mindanao recorded the highest proportion of workers who felt fairly or adequately compensated, at 87 percent. However, more than half (54 percent) said their earnings remained insufficient to cover their living expenses. Workplace happiness in the region stood at 76 percent.

Yusingco explained that employees consider various factors when assessing whether their compensation is fair, making pay fairness different from job satisfaction.

“What can we say really about this is that when we talk about a salary being fair a person answers it in the context of a lot of things. So being fair means within industry rate, within my peers who are doing the same role, based on the paying capability of my employer, all these things,” Yusingco said.

The Visayas posted the highest workplace happiness rate among the three regions, with 82 percent of workers reporting that they were happy at work.

Luzon recorded a workplace happiness rate of 76 percent.

Job satisfaction

Jobstreet by Seek Marketing manager Bea Marie Medrana said the regional findings were based on the company’s 2026 Salary Pulse study, which surveyed 1,009 employed Filipinos aged 18 to 64 in February 2026, as well as its Workplace Happiness Index, which covered around 1,000 workers nationwide.

Medrana said being fairly paid did not necessarily mean workers were satisfied with their earnings, noting that salaries must also keep pace with employees’ personal needs and the rising cost of living.

Data also showed a gap across the Asia-Pacific region between workers who considered themselves fairly paid and those satisfied with their salaries. The Philippines ranked second in salary satisfaction, behind Indonesia, followed by Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Medrana said that while a salary may be reasonable for a particular position based on market standards, it may still fall short of covering an employee’s daily expenses.

She urged employers to look beyond salary benchmarking, describing it as a starting point rather than the limit of compensation decisions.

“Benchmarking is the floor, not the ceiling,” Medrana said.

She added that salary satisfaction also influences employee motivation and retention. Workers satisfied with their pay are more likely to go beyond their usual responsibilities and less likely to consider leaving their jobs.

Nationwide, workers satisfied with their earnings are 2.2 times more likely to go beyond their regular duties, while those dissatisfied with their pay are 2.9 times more likely to consider leaving their jobs.

“Pay satisfaction is not only about money. It’s also about energy, loyalty, and whether people see a future where they are right now,” Medrana said. / DPC