Viscom honors soldiers with a visit on National Heroes Day

LIEUTENANT General Fernando M. Reyeg, commander of the Visayas Command, visited frontline units in Eastern Visayas on the occasion of National Heroes Day, bringing with him a message of honor, gratitude, and Viscom's unwavering commitment to the morale and welfare of its troops.

The visit served as a powerful reminder that heroism is not confined to the pages of history. It lives on in the quiet courage of soldiers who endure hardship, face danger, and uphold the well-being of the people with dignity and resolve.

In his message during the Talk to Troops, Reyeg emphasized that today’s soldiers are the living heirs of the nation’s revolutionary forebears and modern-day heroes whose sacrifices continue to shape the future of the country.

“Heroism lives in every act of service; it is the daily choice of every soldier who stands his ground for the Filipino people,” Reyeg said, underscoring the enduring relevance of military service in ensuring security and stability in Eastern Visayas.

In recognition of outstanding service, Reyeg led the awarding of one Gold Cross Medal to an officer and five Silver Cross Medals to four officers and one enlisted personnel for gallantry in action, acts of heroism, exceptional leadership, and dedication to duty in the face of adversity.

“Every medal pinned today tells a story of grit, discipline, and the unyielding spirit of our modern heroes, our soldiers,” he said, affirming that these achievements are not just operational milestones but reflections of the soldiers’ steadfast commitment to serve the people.

The visit also reinforced the importance of unity, discipline, and operational readiness across all levels of command.

He commended the professionalism and resilience of the troops, noting that their steadfast commitment continues to be a cornerstone of peace and stability in the Visayas region.

As the nation commemorates National Heroes Day, Viscom stands proud of its soldier-heroes who serve not for recognition, but for the enduring promise of security and stability for the Filipino people in the Visayas region.

Reyeg's visit was both a tribute and a challenge: to remember the legacy of those who came before, and to live each day in service of something greater than oneself.

“Let us carry forward the legacy of our heroes, not just in remembrance but in action. Let every mission and every decision reflect our shared duty to protect the Filipino people and preserve the nation they fought to build,” Reyeg said, rallying troops to embody heroism in every facet of their service. (PR)