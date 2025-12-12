Visit Cebu campaign launched

A NEW strategic campaign is targeting tourists from Asian countries of Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam to revitalize the travel economy in Cebu.

The Visit Cebu Campaign, formally launched Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, represents a tripartite agreement between the Department of Tourism (DOT), Cebu Pacific and the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC). By combining government support, airline logistics and hospitality discounts, the initiative aims to accelerate tourism recovery and restore traveler confidence.

How will this public-private partnership leverage connectivity and discounts to restore Cebu’s status as a top Asian gateway?

Combining incentives with access

The program is designed to generate business opportunities for establishments affected by recent calamities such as the magnitude 6.9 earthquake last Sept. 30 and typhoon Tino last Nov. 4 by bundling hotel vouchers, extended-stay promotions and business-to-business engagements.

DOT Secretary Christina Frasco said the goal is to communicate that the province remains open for business.

“This campaign is meant to reinvigorate tourism in Cebu and communicate that Cebu continues to be open for visitors,” Frasco said.

Expanding the airline network

Cebu Pacific serves as the logistical backbone of the campaign. The airline has strengthened its hub over the past year by adding five new international routes, including services to Bangkok and Osaka.

The carrier now operates the widest network of any airline in the region, covering 32 domestic and international destinations. It is on track to operate 49,000 flights out of Cebu, a 15 percent increase from last year, positioning it to fly more than six million passengers to and from the province.

“This partnership symbolizes our shared determination to take Cebu tourism to the global stage,” said Cebu Pacific chief marketing and customer experience officer Candice Iyog. “Visit Cebu is a promise to champion Cebu as one of Asia’s most beloved destinations.”

Creating affordable packages

HRRAC is introducing unprecedented travel packages and promotions to make the destination more accessible. HRRAC president Mia Singson-Leon said the sector is ready to deliver curated experiences showcasing beaches, mountains, cuisine and cultural heritage.

Under the agreement, foreign visitors will have a chance to enjoy a complimentary one-night hotel stay, hospitality promos and other vouchers across DOT’s partner accommodation and resort establishments through HRRAC.

Preparing for regional events

Stakeholders view this campaign as a crucial runway toward the Aseab Tourism Forum, which Cebu will host in January 2026. The forum will bring regional buyers, sellers and tourism ministers to the Philippines.

Data shows the region is already rebounding, with more than five million overnight visitors logged in 2024, up from 4 million in 2023. / KOC