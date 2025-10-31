Vitor, Asilo featured in Bohol card

FORMER regional champions Virgel Vitor and Gerwin Asilo are both featured in the undercard of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXIII” on Nov. 15, 2025 at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Vitor will slug it out with heavy-handed Alvin Vergara in an eight-rounder.

The 28-year-old Vitor is looking to move back up the super-featherweight ladder, and a win over Vergara should be a good start.

Vitor lost his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super-featherweight title last year after a fifth-round stoppage at the hands of Chinese fighter Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke. Vitor took an eight-month break before returning to the ring with a first-round knockout of Rey Ramos.

Vergara, on the other hand, is eager to bounce back after losing two straight fights. He was knocked out by former amateur standout, Criztian Pitt Laurente in the first round late last year and lost to Roger Ocum by unanimous decision last February.

Vitor is 23-4 with 16 knockouts, while Vergara is 8-4-1 with six knockouts.

Meanwhile, Asilo will take on Yeroge Gura in a 10-round bout.

Asilo won his last two fights against veterans Jenny Boy Boca and Jason Mopon. Before those wins, Asilo suffered his first career defeat, losing to Tenshin Nasukawa by unanimous decision in a WBO Asia-Pacific bantamweight title fight in Japan.

Gura also lost for the first time in his career last year. He was beaten by Ayumu Sano by unanimous decision in a World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth super-flyweight title fight in Japan. Gura returned to Japan early this year and lost to Hayate Hanada by unanimous decision.

Asilo is 11-1 with five knockouts, while Gura is 8-2-1 with three knockouts.

Regie Suganob (16-1, 6 KOs) headlines the “Kumong Bol-anon XXIII” in a 10-rounder against Tanzanian Mchanja Yohana (22-6-1, 15 KOs).

Leonard Pores III (8-0, 7 KOs) will take on Cebu-based Japanese fighter Kiyoto Narukami (5-1-1, 2 KOs) for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Youth flyweight title in the card’s main supporting fight.

Also featured on the undercard are Freshler Utrera (4-0, 2 KOs) and Sherwin Dacullo (4-1-1, 2 KOs), who will battle for the Philippine Youth minimumweight crown.

The rest of the undercard pits Jericho Acaylar (1-0, 1 KO) against Francis Arante (0-0-1) and rookie Jick-Kier Autida versus John Paul Oyong (0-2). / EKA