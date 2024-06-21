Vitor defends WBO belt against Chinese Challenger

VIRGEL Vitor makes his first title defense of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight belt against tough Chinese challenger Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XVII” on July 27, 2024 at the Bohol Wisdom School in Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

“This is an important fight for Vitor because this fight will show if he improved his physical and mental conditioning. If he wins impressively, we expect that he’ll move up the rankings, not only in the WBO but also in the other sanctioning bodies,” PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot told SunStar Cebu.

The 26-year-old Vitor broke into the WBO super featherweight rankings after a seventh-round knockout of Tae Sun Kim last March 8, 2024 in Tagbilaran City. Vitor is now ranked No. 14 in the WBO super featherweight division.

Laayibieke is a 23-year-old prospect who packs power in his fists.

Laayibieke was off to a rough start to his pro career. He lost back-to-back fights with fellow Chinese Ge Ana in 2017 and 2018, both by unanimous decision.

Since then, Laayibieke won nine straight bouts. He is fresh from a third round technical knockout of Enlin Fu last month in China.

“Our coaching team has seen his fights. He doesn’t have that much fights on video but it was enough to see and study his style,” said Podot. “This opponent is an upgrade from rhe last one. We always expect a Chinese boxer to be a slugger.”

Vitor is 22-3 with 15 knockouts, while Laayibieke is 9-2 with six knockouts. / EKA