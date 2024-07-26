Vitor defends WBO title tonight

EXPECT an all-out brawl in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XVII” as World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super-featherweight champion Virgel Vitor and Chinese challenger Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke vowed to knock each other out tonight, July 27, 2024, at Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

“I won’t predict what round I will end him, but if there’s an opportunity to knock him out, I will knock him out,” Vitor said.

The 27-year-old Vitor is defending his WBO Oriental belt for the first time after winning it last March 8 against South Korean Tae Sun Kim in Tagbilaran City. He had a huge scare in that fight after getting knocked down in the second round. But Vitor displayed a ton of heart, got back up, and knocked out Kim in the seventh.

Vitor said that he won’t make the same mistake in this fight.

“I got careless and he (Kim) caught me. I’ll be more careful this time and use my wits against my opponent (Laayibieke),” said Vitor.

The 23-year-old Laayibieke believes that the odds are against him in this fight and that only a knockout will assure him a victory.

“I will a hundred percent knock him out,” said Laayibieke. “I will knock him out around the seventh or eighth round. I want to bring home the belt back to China.”

After losing his first two pro fights, Laayibieke is on a roll with a nine-fight winning streak. He’s coming off a third-round technical knockout win against Enlin Fu in China last May 1.

Vitor, currently rated No. 11 by the WBO, is 22-3 with 15 knockouts, while Laayibieke is 9-2 with six knockouts.

Vitor and Laayibieke had identical weights of 129.6 pounds in yesterday’s weigh-in.

In the co-main feature, undefeated prospect Gerwin Asilo guns for the vacant WBO Oriental bantamweight strap against Thai Surat Eaim Ong.

Both Asilo and Ong weighed in at 117 pounds.

Asilo is 8-0 with three knockouts, while Ong is 19-5-1 with 14 knockouts.

In the undercard, Althea Shine Pores (4-0-1, 1 KO) locks horns with Maria Theresa Pinili (6-0, 2 KOs) in a Philippine female light-flyweight championship fight, Reymart Tagacanao (8-0, 7 KOs) faces a tough test against veteran Renoel Pael (23-15-1, 12 KOs), Christian Balunan (10-0, 6 KOs) takes on journeyman Dexter Alimento (13-13, 9 KOs), Kier Torregosa (2-5-2, 1 KO) goes up against Angelous Pilapil (2-0, 1 KO), and Shane Gentallan (9-1, 5 KOs) faces Ariston Aton (9-10-1, 5 KOs) in a reserved bout. / EKA