Vitor eyes WBO Oriental crown

TAGBILARAN CITY - Virgel Vitor is out to show everyone that he’s ready for the next level as he faces South Korean Tae Sun Kim in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title fight in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ Kumong Bol-anon XIV at the Saulog Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City Bohol on March 8 2024.

“I had three months to prepare. It’s been a long training camp. We were supposed to fight in December but I got injured and now it’s already healed. I’m a hundred percent right now and I’m going to show a good performance,” said the 26-year-old Vitor. “I don’t feel any pressure at all. I’m excited for another chance to move up and get closer to a world title shot.”

Vitor is coming off a split-decision defeat to Toshihiro Suzuki. He won eight straight fights before that defeat, wherein seven were by knockout.

“I’m not saying what round I will knock him out but if there’s an opportunity, I’ll knock him out,” Vitor said.

The 27-year-old Kim is coming into this fight with a five-fight winning streak. He stopped Giuliano Fantone in the sixth round in his latest outing.

“I’m here to take the WBO Oriental title. I’ll do my best tomorrow. I know Filipino boxers are strong but I’m also strong and I’m confident I’ll win. I’ll knock him out in five rounds,” said Kim.

Vitor just brushed off Kim’s threat of stopping him in five rounds.

“It’s one thing to say it and another thing to actually do it,” he said.

Vitor is 21-3 with 14 knockouts, while Kim is 11-1-2 with eight knockouts.

Reymart Tagacanao is fighting his first regional title fight against hard-hitting Indonesian Hamson Lamandau in the co-main feature in a World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super flyweight title fight.

Tagacanao, a native of Carcar City, Cebu, finally earned his biggest fight after just seven fights since turning pro in 2022.

“I don’t feel any pressure at all. I’ll follow the game plan that coach Edito devised,” he said.

Tagacanao is 7-0 with six knockouts, while Lamandau is 12-5-1 with nine knockouts. / EKA