Vitor slated to make 3rd international fight

VIRGEL Vitor takes his talent overseas again as he faces world-rated Russian Artur Subkhankulov on Feb. 13, 2026, in Russia.

The 28-year-old Vitor will be making his third trip abroad, following previous stints in Japan and Thailand in 2023.

His first international fight was against Campee Phayom in Thailand, where he demolished his Thai opponent in just two rounds to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver super-featherweight title.

Vitor then traveled to Japan for his next fight against Toshihiro Suzuki, but fell short, losing by split decision to the Japanese warrior.

After taking some time off following a loss to Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke in 2024, Vitor won back-to-back contests last year. He knocked out Rey Ramos in the first round and destroyed Alven Vergara in the fourth.

On the other hand, Subkhankulov has been on a hot streak since making his pro debut in 2021.

He has already won three World Boxing Association (WBA) regional belts in just 10 bouts.

The 33-year-old Subkhankulov captured the WBA Asia super-featherweight strap with a unanimous decision win over Wensong Liu in 2024.

Last year, he outclassed former amateur standout Ibrahim Balla by unanimous decision to wrest the WBA Oceania lightweight belt and then beat Tigran Uzlyan, also by unanimous decision, to claim the WBA Continental Europe lightweight diadem.

Subkhankulov also had an extensive amateur background with 120 bouts and competed in the World Series of Boxing.

He is currently ranked No. 10 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 12 by the WBA.

Vitor is 24-4 with 17 knockouts, while Subkhankulov has an unblemished slate of 10-0 with four knockouts. / EKA