Viva Hot Babes consider reunion concert

FORMER Viva Hot Babes member Andrea del Rosario revealed that the group is considering a reunion concert, following the recent success of reunion shows by other iconic dance groups.

Andrea shared the possibility during her guest appearance on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, where she said she personally watched the sold-out dance concert of the SexBomb Girls, led by Rochelle Pangilinan.

“I’m a fan. I’m a big fan too. You may not believe it. But I’m a big fan too,” Andrea said.

She added that discussions about a reunion are ongoing, though the group is still working out how it would be presented.

“We’re planning it, but we’re still thinking of a gimmick because we’re not dancers. We acknowledge that we’re not as good as them. We’re actresses and models brought together,” she said.

The Viva Hot Babes was formed in 2003 by Viva founder Vic del Rosario and became popular for hits such as “Bulaklak,” “Basketball” and “Kikay.”

Andrea expressed hope that the group would eventually stage a reunion show and possibly collaborate with the SexBomb Girls. Other former members include Maui Taylor, Gwen Garci, Katya Santos, Sheree Bautista and Jen Rosendahl. / TRC