Vivamix: A night of local hits

When Saturday night rolls around, pizza and music just feel right. Vivamix organizers knew how to wrap up the week just right on Oct. 19, 2024, hosting seven local artists at Handuraw Pizza, Mandaue City, for a night with songs that paired perfectly with slices of thin-crust pizzas.

With original songs and inventive covers, Von Saw, DaivJstn, Ryle Jhon, Niña Kristine, Meyoumae, AJ Rodrigo and Kidz These Days proudly represented regional talent, proving they have the skill and style to go far.

Vispop singer Von Saw treated the crowd to acoustic renditions of his songs, sharing, “I would say I miss performing my old songs. I’ve always wanted to perform with live instruments.” Back on stage after a year-long hiatus, the “Sa Akong Heart” singer revealed he’s been experimenting with a new sound, slightly moving away from pure pop. A Viva Records artist for five years now, Von is eager to explore fresh directions and releases in his music career.

Pop jazz artist Meyoumae is one of Cebu’s bold few exploring this unique genre. Initially nervous about how her music would be received—her relatives even commented it “sounds like a lullaby” — her big break came when Viva Records discovered her sound last year, giving her the confidence to keep pursuing her passion. “I usually like old Disney songs. I love the voices, especially Cinderella’s, so when I heard Laufey, I thought, ‘I like doing that,’” shared Meyoumae, who also revealed she’s trained as an opera singer. A tourism student by day, she performed her original song “Liham” that night, a haunting ballad set during revolutionary times about a woman whose beloved soldier dies in war, leaving behind a collection of cherished letters.

The youngest artist of the night, Niña Kristine, shared that her singing journey began at just three years old. “I started officially singing on stage at six,” she recalled, having competed in various singing competitions since then. The Negros Oriental singer made her way to Cebu as part of the VivaMix lineup, expressing admiration for artists like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and French singer Indila. Niña Kristine captivated the audience with her performances of classic hits, noting that these genres garnered her online attention. She delivered powerful renditions of “Kiss Me, Kiss Me” by Sarah Geronimo — the song that caught Viva Record’s eye— “Pero Atik Ra” by Jacky Chang and “Leaves” by Ben&Ben.

Indie pop/rock band Kidz These Days brought the house down as the final performers of the night, energizing the crowd with their music reminiscent of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and IV of Spades. “We aim to flip that script. It might sound like a jab at how kids never learn, but we want to show that this generation is open to new experiments and fresh ideas in music,” explained vocalist Paolo, who noted that their band name plays on the often negative connotation of the phrase “kids these days.” The Cebuano band also showcased their original tracks, “Liwasan” and “Maglaho,” both of which they submitted for a national competition. With their unique sound and perspective, Kidz These Days are definitely a band to watch.

Pop rock singer-songwriter AJ Rodrigo, hailing from Daanbantayan, Cebu, took the stage alongside equally talented artists DaivJstn and Ryle Jhon, treating the audience to a night that left audiences eager for their next appearances.