Vivant Energy acquires stake in 53MW Bataan Solar Project

LISTED firm Vivant Energy Corp. has expanded its renewable energy portfolio in Luzon with a new investment in the 53.14-megawatt peak (MWp) Samal Solar Power Project in Bataan.

In a statement, the Cebu-based energy firm acquired a 40 percent equity stake in Samal Solar Renewable Energy Corporation, the special purpose vehicle that owns and operates the facility. Developed by Tigon Power Corp., the solar plant began commercial operations in August 2025 and supplies 52 MW of clean power to Corenergy, Vivant Energy’s retail electricity subsidiary.

The move marks another step in Vivant Energy’s strategy to scale up its renewable energy portfolio while reinforcing support for the Department of Energy’s call for stronger public-private partnerships in the energy transition.

“The Samal Solar investment allows us to strengthen our renewable energy presence in Luzon while contributing to the country’s clean energy goals,” the company said in a statement.

The project also underscores the company’s broader commitment to increase its renewable energy share to 30 percent by 2030, aligning with national targets for sustainable power generation.

With this latest investment, Vivant Energy continues to diversify its power assets and expand beyond its Visayas stronghold, positioning itself as a key player in the country’s energy transition. / KOC