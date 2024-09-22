Vivant Energy realigns investment

THE renewables arm of Cebu-based Vivant Energy Corp. (VEC) has decided to divest its stake in solar company Buskowitz Energy Inc.

Vivant Corp. told the local bourse on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, that Vivant Renewable Energy Corp. (VREC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of VEC, is divesting its 32.26 percent stake in Buskowitz Energy. Vivant Corp. is a listed energy and water company.

“The divestment is part of VEC’s efforts to focus its investments on its core competencies, particularly in its retail energy supply and Small Power Utilities Group businesses,” said Mark Habana, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of VREC.

James Buskowitz, president and CEO of Buskowitz Energy, said VEC’s decision was “rooted in mutual respect and a shared vision for a sustainable future.”

Despite this transition, the company said Buskowitz remains a potential solar engineering, procurement and construction partner of VEC.

To date, VEC is on track with its 70 percent to 30 percent conventional and renewable energy capacity mix target by 2030.

Buskowitz Energy is a solar development, engineering, procurement and construction company that offers solar PPAs, leases and solar loans for companies and individuals to help them switch to renewable energy solutions. / KOC