Vivant energy secures 40MW power deal

CEBU-BASED Vivant Energy Corp. is broadening its presence in Palawan following the signing of a 15-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) between Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) and Delta P. Inc. (DPI). This partnership aims to address the island’s growing energy demands, driven by strong economic growth and a booming tourism industry.

The agreement, finalized after a Competitive Selection Process (CSP), covers 40 megawatts (MW) of contracted capacity. DPI is a subsidiary of Vivant Energy.

Palawan’s expanding tourism industry saw a 31 percent growth in the accommodation and food services sectors by the end of 2023, increasing the island’s demand for reliable energy.

This PSA seeks to ensure a stable power supply to sustain the growth of these industries and support local communities.

“This agreement guarantees the Palawan grid a dependable, affordable and sustainable power source — a vital long-term solution that also helps Palawaneños regain their subsidy,” said Paleco general manager Rez Contrivida.

Besides supply security, PSAs often involve long-term contracts with fixed or predictable pricing, protecting utilities and consumers from volatile energy market fluctuations and ensuring more stable electricity rates.

DPI secured the contract as the most competitive bidder in a CSP facilitated by the National Electrification Administration (NEA). Under the agreement, DPI will deliver the 40 MW capacity necessary to support Palawan’s ongoing and future economic activities.

“This PSA is critical to ensuring stability, fostering innovation and driving long-term growth,” said DPI president Eric Omamalin.

This agreement is also the first CSP led by NEA for an electric cooperative. / KOC