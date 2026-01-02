Vivant energy wins Siquijor power contract

THE power arm of Cebu-based Vivant Corp. has secured a 15-year power supply agreement to provide additional electricity to Siquijor, as the island seeks to address chronic power shortages and support rising demand from tourism and households.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, followed a competitive selection process conducted by the Province of Siquijor Electric Cooperative (Prosielco). Under the deal, Vivant Energy will supply 11 megawatts of capacity from its diesel power plant in Barangay Bogo, Maria.

Electricity from the facility will serve the municipalities of Larena, Lazi, Maria, San Juan, Enrique Villanueva and Siquijor, Vivant Energy said in a disclosure to the local bourse.

Prosielco general manager Glenn Galvan said the partnership is expected to improve power reliability for households and businesses once the plant is completed.

State of calamity

Siquijor, an emerging tourism destination, has faced repeated power disruptions in recent years. The province was placed under a state of calamity in June 2025 after outages lasting up to 20 hours a day disrupted tourism and essential services.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. cited the situation in his State of the Nation Address, calling for urgent private-sector participation to address the island’s power supply constraints.

Vivant Energy vice president for Off-Grid Solutions Eric Omalalin said the company continues to focus on underserved areas where access to reliable electricity remains limited.

Siquijor recorded economic growth of 7.9 percent in 2024, outpacing the Negros Island Region, with gross domestic product rising to P13.78 billion from P12.77 billion in 2023, government data showed. / KOC