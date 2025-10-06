Vivant ensures power and water continuity, supports relief efforts in quake-hit Cebu

IN THE wake of the recent earthquake that struck northern Cebu, Vivant Corporation through Vivant Foundation has mobilized its subsidiaries and partners to ensure communities continue to have access to essential services while providing urgent relief to affected communities.

Despite being among the areas hardest hit by the quake, Bantayan Island remained powered as Isla Norte Power Corporation (INPC), a Vivant Energy subsidiary, continued its operations during this critical time.

Meridian Power Inc. (MPI) also operated without pause, running 24/7 to support the Visayas grid even as the Department of Energy (DOE) issued a yellow alert following the quake-induced loss of 1,444 MW from tripped power plants.

Beyond ensuring continuous power supply, Vivant also extended its efforts to address water challenges.

Vivant Water deployed a mobile water treatment system capable of producing up to 150,000 liters of potable water daily, in partnership with Watermatic Phils. and Treasure Island Industrial Corp.

The system sources water from rivers or deep wells, filters water from source, and delivers the treated supply to water tanks of Bogo and Medellin for distribution to affected residents.

The initiative comes as several treatment stations and pipelines were damaged by the earthquake, leaving households dependent on unstable water sources and costly refilling stations.

Vivant Water is also sending tankers filled with water from its Isla Mactan Desal Plant to towns and municipalities in the northern part of Cebu.

On top of providing continuous power and safe drinking water, Vivant Foundation, with support from Peace and Equity Foundation, has mobilized relief operations in coordination with local government units and partner organizations, working alongside members of Task Force Linog -- a multi-sectoral initiative that brings together schools, faith-based groups, NGOs, and media to provide coordinated assistance.

Vivant reaffirmed its commitment to building energy and water resilience in the region as part of its mission to deliver essential services and stand with communities in times of crisis. (PR)