Vivant eyes resilience amid Middle East tensions

CEBU-BASED listed company Vivant Corp. is positioning itself for potential external shocks, including rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as it builds a more resilient and diversified portfolio following strong earnings growth in 2025.

“In light of recent geopolitical developments in the Middle East, we have been strengthening our systems and processes to prepare for existing and potential headwinds,” said company chief executive officer Arlo G. Sarmiento, noting that these risks could impact fuel prices, supply chains and overall energy market volatility.

The company said its strategy centers on expanding its retail energy footprint, scaling renewable capacity, reinforcing its position in small power utilities, and growing its water business as buffers against external disruptions.

Earnings growth

Vivant reported a 21 percent increase in consolidated core net income (CCNI) to P2.7 billion in 2025, driven largely by its power generation segment, which contributed the bulk of earnings.

Including non-core items, net income attributable to equity holders rose 15 percent year-on-year to P2.7 billion.

The energy business remained the main profit driver, contributing P3.4 billion, with generation alone accounting for P2.5 billion or 73 percent of total energy profits.

Growth in generation income was supported by strong Reserve Market gains, which more than doubled revenues amid increased participation of Vivant’s conventional plants.

Segment performance

The company’s distribution utility investment in Visayan Electric Company contributed P1.1 billion, down 13 percent due to a one-time regulatory refund and losses from typhoon Tinio, offsetting higher sales volumes.

Meanwhile, Vivant’s retail electricity arm, Corenergy, posted an 18 percent increase in volumes but recorded a P160-million loss due to elevated power costs during the year.

Its water business turned profitable, contributing P218 million — reversing a loss in 2024 — as early gains from desalination and wastewater projects began to materialize.

Building resilience

Vivant said its diversification strategy is key to weathering global uncertainties, particularly as energy markets face volatility from geopolitical tensions.

The company has expanded into renewables with its stake in a solar facility in Bataan and secured new projects, including a 17.5-megawatt solar project in Bohol slated for delivery by 2028.

It is also strengthening its presence in water infrastructure, including desalination and wastewater treatment, seen as stable and long-term revenue streams.

In retail electricity, the firm is preparing for the expansion of the contestable market in 2026 by upgrading its platform and customer offerings.

Outlook

Despite the uncertain global backdrop, Vivant remains optimistic about achieving its 2030 targets.

“We remain committed to our aspirational goals,” Sarmiento said, emphasizing that ongoing investments and operational improvements are designed to cushion the company from external shocks while sustaining growth. / KOC