Vivant gains majority stake in Palawan wastewater facility

VIVANT Hydrocore Holdings Inc. (VHHI) has increased its stake in wastewater treatment firm Faith Lived Out Visions 2 Ventures Holdings Inc. (Flows) to 90 percent following the acquisition of an additional 45 percent equity interest.

Flows is the private sector partner of the Puerto Princesa City Government in the Puerto Princesa Wastewater Reclamation and Learning Center Inc. (PPWRLC), the city’s sole wastewater and septage treatment facility. VHHI is a subsidiary of Vivant Infracore Holdings Inc. under the Vivant Water group.

With the transaction, Vivant Water strengthened its position in the wastewater management sector while assuming greater management and operational control of the facility.

Located along Puerto Princesa Bay, PPWRLC has a contracted treatment capacity of two million liters per day (MLD) of wastewater, including 70 cubic meters per day of septage, serving households and businesses in the city. The facility began operations in January 2022 and has played a key role in the rehabilitation of Puerto Princesa Bay.

A 2025 study by the University of the Philippines Diliman found that treated wastewater from the facility showed up to a 99 percent reduction in coliform levels.

The facility has also contributed to environmental improvements in the bay, which has enabled Puerto Princesa to host international triathlon events and has seen the return of historically endemic marine species such as the dugong, or sea cow.

“Wastewater management is just as important as water supply in protecting the environment and meeting future needs,” said Vivant Water president Atty. Jess Anthony Garcia.

“We see wastewater treatment as part of a circular system that recovers resources, protects ecosystems and ensures a sustainable water supply for communities,” Garcia added.

PPWRLC operates under a tripartite partnership involving the private sector, the Puerto Princesa City Government and the Puerto Princesa City Water District.

Vivant Water is expanding its presence across the water value chain, including bulk water supply, wastewater management and potential water distribution services.

One of its key projects is the Isla Mactan Cordova Corp. desalination plant, which is expected to become the Philippines’ first utility-scale seawater desalination facility and is scheduled to begin commercial operations in Metro Cebu in 2026.

The company said initiatives such as PPWRLC support its broader goal of delivering sustainable water and wastewater solutions while safeguarding environmental resources and public health. / KOC